Rihanna Bares Baby Bump in New Louis Vuitton Men’s Campaign

rihanna, louis vuitton, ad campaign, pharrell
Rihanna can be seen starring in the spring '24 Louis Vuitton men ad campaign.
Courtesy of Instagram/Pharrell
It appears Rihanna will be starring in Pharrell Williams’ debut collection for Louis Vuitton Men. In February, Williams was named the French fashion house’s new men’s creative director.

Today, the musician posted an Instagram featuring Rihanna on a giant billboard in Paris, with the caption: “spring-summer 2024.”

According to WWD, Louis Vuitton confirmed the campaign featuring Rihanna, but declined to provide additional details or images.

In the ad, the beauty mogul and singer can be seen carrying a range of Louis Vuitton monogram bags in red, green, yellow and blue. She’s also wearing an unbuttoned Damier checkered leather shirt, exposing her baby bump. (News of Rihanna’s pregnancy came in February when she performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.)

Williams’s first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed on June 20 during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.

Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s newly-appointed chairman and CEO, said in a statement at the time of the appointment that he is “glad” to welcome Williams “back home” after their previous collaborations together in 2004 and 2008.

