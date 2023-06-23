Rick Owens Debuts ‘Medical’ Boots Inspired by Foot Casts at Spring 2024 Menswear Show in Paris

Rick Owens presented his spring 2024 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week yesterday, at Palais de Tokyo, amidst a smokey, post-apocalyptic scene.

The collection show featured 48 looks in muted almost all-black tones that echoed the brand’s ethos — a color scheme that he called “formal, restrained, albeit admittedly drama queen,” in his show notes.

Beyond the clothes, Owens debuted a new boot and sandal style akin to the look of a foot cast. Dubbed the “Medical” boot, the footwear is one of the designer’s most inventive creations yet, featuring a rigid and structural silhouette with sharp squared-off toes, thick and secure straps and silver buckle closures.

Rick Owens’ spring 2024 menswear show as part of the Paris Men Fashion Week on June 22, 2023, in Paris. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Sandal and open-toed variations of the wild boot were worn by models as they stormed down the runway, worn in tandem with equally structural garments.

The footwear is elevated slightly thanks to the angular and thick soles they sit atop, making models that wore them look long and lanky, almost as if they were standing on stilts as they towered above showgoers.

Rick Owens’ spring 2024 menswear show as part of the Paris Men Fashion Week on June 22, 2023, in Paris. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Among fashion fanatics, the boot has gone viral, pulling from medical motifs in a uniquely Rick Owens way that fits right into the grungy collection. Many have likened the new boot to MSCHF’S viral AC.1 boot, a foot cast-inspired style that was released on Oct. 19, 2022, that also pulls inspiration from the world of modern medicine.

Owens is no stranger to unique and inventive footwear. The designer has dreamed up lots of wild styles including his Drkshdw Faux-Fur boot, which is draped in layers upon layers of blanketed thick and untamed faux fur that cascades down the footwear. Or take his ever-popular “Kiss” platform boots, often made of leather, with clear block heels and death-defying platform soles that give the wearer an out-of-this-world boost.

PHOTOS: See Rick Owens’ fall 2023 menswear collection.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

