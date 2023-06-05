Self-Proclaimed ‘Sneakerhead,’ Rep. Jared Moskowitz Owns Over 150 Pairs of Air Jordan Sneakers

The reign of casual footwear in political offices is continuing this week, thanks to a politician’s new shoe spotlight.

As part of The Hill’s ongoing “Welcome to My Office” series, a new Sunday feature highlighted Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), who owns over 150 pairs of Air Jordan sneakers from his fandom of Michael Jordan.

“I’m a sneakerhead. I’m a huge Jordan fan — Michael Jordan’s the greatest basketball player of all time. I don’t want to hear about anyone else; it’s all nonsense, it’s only Michael,” he told The Hill.

From left, Reps. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., Becca Balint, D-Vt., and Summer Lee, D-Pa., attend the House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing titled “Overdue Oversight of the Capital City: Part II,” in Rayburn Building in Washington, D.C. on May 16, 2023. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The representative shared with the publication that he began wearing more sneakers in the Capitol after being informed of the House of Representatives dress codes by now-House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) — who wore sneakers to their meeting — in 2022.

“And I’m thinking to myself, ‘Oh, I’m like Hakeem, I would’ve worn sneakers.’ I didn’t know we could do that,” Moskowitz said. “He goes, ‘Fun fact, the mandatory House attire for men, there’s nothing about shoes, you know, you could wear whatever shoes you want.’ And so I was like, ‘Fun fact, I have lots of sneakers.”

Moskowitz is now a frequent sharer of sneakers on social media, regularly posting photos of his colorful collection of kicks with the hashtag #SneakerOfTheHouse. He even began the Sneaker Caucus — which formed in April — with Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.) to unite political staff that wears sneakers.

President Joe Biden shared a photo on Twitter of himself, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Courtesy of President Joe Biden/Courtesy of Twitter

Moskowitz’s sneaker moment followed a viral online debate in May on the professionalism of wearing sneakers — or sneaker-like shoes — in the White House and its adjoining buildings. The instance began when President Joe Biden shared a photo on Twitter of himself, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell meeting in the White House’s Oval Office to discuss the current debt ceiling.

In the now-widespread image, McCarthy, McConnell and Jeffries all opted to wear various casual shoes — respectively, sneaker-soled Cole Haan oxfords, white-soled oxfords and a set of navy leather sneakers — which the Caucus itself supported.

“While debt ceiling negotiations have been contentious,” a statement by the Caucus read, “we appreciate that both parties are putting their best foot forward and demonstrating that sneakers and statesmanship are compatible.”

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s grunge or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.