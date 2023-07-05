Puma Taps K-Pop Girl Group IVE as Brand Ambassador

Puma has tapped K-Pop girl group IVE as their latest brand ambassador for their Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The sportswear made the announcement on June 30 via Instagram, accompanied by images and video of the girls clad in Puma attire. The hit girl group will serve as ambassadors in 15 countries across Asia and Oceania and will appear in various campaigns for Puma in the upcoming months.

IVE is a South Korean girl group created by Starship Entertainment and comprised of six members; Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo. The group made their debut in December of 2021 with their single “Eleven.” Since then, IVE has become one of the most talked about girl groups among the likes of NewJeans, Blackpink, ITZY, Aespa, Le Sserafim, NMIXX and (G)I-DLE along with a whole slew of others.

The group recently released their first Japanese album titled “Wave,” which officially marked the K-Pop girl group’s entry into the global music market. The “Eleven” singers also embarked on their first fan concert tour across Asia. The tour started in Korea in February and featured venues in Singapore, Japan, Manila, and Taipei. The tour will end on July 8 in Bangkok at the Thunder Dome.

The “After Like” singers are just one of many K-Pop acts to be given ambassadorship status by a prominent brand. BTS, Blackpink, Enhypen, NewJeans, Big Bang, Astro, Aespa, IU, NCT’s Jeno, Hyuna and EXO have partnered with big names in fashion, from Dior and Prada to Louis Vuitton, bridging the gap between high fashion and the South Korean pop industry. Backed by fiercely loyal fanbases, South Korean idols bring star power to just about any brand they touch.

