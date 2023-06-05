The Sentimental Reason Why NBA Star Nikola Jokic Ties His Wedding Ring to His Sneakers on the Court

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has established himself on the basketball court over the years — and even developed a personal shoe signature in the process.

Jokic is known for one specific technique he does before the start of each game: looping his wedding ring in his sneaker’s front laces before re-tying them for a secure finish.

A closer look at Nikola Jokic’s sneakers. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

The distinctly sentimental touch has become one of his game day traditions with an especially romantic meaning: a tribute to his wife and a symbol of keeping his family close to him, which he learned from a Serbian teammate, according to Sportskeeda.

The 28-year-old Serbian basketball star’s wife is Natalia Makesic, with whom he welcomed daughter Ognjena Jokic in September 2021. The couple, who are high school sweethearts, wed in October 2020 in Sombor, Serbia.

Jokic has notably been seen in Adidas sneakers while on the court, though he’s recently been spotted in multiple Nike styles — including the Nike Air Zoom G.T. Jump — in a wide variety of colorways as well.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles against Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat during the third quarter in Game Two of the 2023 NBA Finals. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Jokic has currently been with the Nuggets since 2014, when he was selected by the team with the 41st pick in the 2014 NBA draft. In July 2018, he continued his journey with the team by signing a five-year contract extension with a $148 million maximum value.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Dec. 29, 2020. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Jokic regularly wears Adidas and Nike sneakers in a range of colors during basketball games and practices, as previously mentioned. During formal occasions, he’s also laced into low-top sneakers from Golden Goose as well.