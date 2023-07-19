What Happened to Nike’s MaxSight Contact Lenses?

Nike is known for its innovative approach to athletic gear — which, at one point, included contact lenses. In the early 2000s, the athletic brand launched its MaxSight contact lenses in partnership with Bausch & Lomb, with the goal of reducing brightness and other factors affecting athletes’ outdoor vision. However, three years after the product was launched, the line was discontinued.

Today, the label is continuing its accessory expansion with eyewear — though there are still numerous questions about its past contacts venture.

Below, discover everything you need to know about Nike’s MaxSight contact lenses.

Nike’s MaxSight contact lenses were launched in 2005 with contact lens supplier Bausch & Lomb, according to ESPN.

Upon release, the lenses — which covered an individual’s full pupil, and came in both corrective and non-corrective versions — were available in both a gray-green and an amber tint, each oriented towards different sports activities, per LensShopper.com.

Nike MaxSight Contact Lenses Nike

Nike’s MaxSight contact lenses filtered ultraviolet light to reduce the sun’s glare and improve visual focus. The product was made as a replacement for sunglasses while athletes were outdoors.

“It’s for anybody who takes their sports seriously who wants to crank their game up to the next level,” optometrist Dr. Hal Breedlove said to ESPN at the time. “For a vast majority of individuals who wear this lens, it will give them the edge over someone of equal skill not wearing them. But it won’t make a mediocre high school player get a scholarship at Notre Dame.”

Currently, the reasoning behind Nike’s MaxSight contact lenses being discontinued is unknown. The brand discontinued the product in 2008, according to Contact Lens Spectrum.

At this time, it’s unknown if Nike will begin producing its MaxSight contact lenses again. However, in April, the product went viral on Twitter when the account @StreetFashion01 shared a group of MaxSight imagery, amassing 16 million views to date. Users humorously compared the product to the red-tinted eyes of ninjas in the anime “Naruto,” according to Sportskeeda.

What is Nike doing in the eyewear field today?

Nike is continuing its production of athletic eyewear with a range of styles, which are currently available on its website. The brand’s most recent releases include new colorways of its Nike Rave sunglasses, as well as the shield-style Nike Marquee shades.