NFL Releases First Pride Capsule in Collaboration With Kenzo’s Former Creative Director Humberto Leon

The National Football League recruited Opening Ceremony‘s cofounder and former Kenzo creative director Humberto Leon for its first Pride capsule collection.

The collection includes licensed products including apparel, accessories and stickers among other things. Some standout apparel featured in the collection includes jerseys with prideful slogans stamped on the front, jackets, rally towels and baseball caps along with a lot more.

The merchandise features plenty of rainbow motifs along with popular team logos from the Pitsburg Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and many more.

Merchandise ranges in price from as low as $7 to $206 and the apparel comes in varying unisex, men’s and women’s sizes.

Given Leon’s influence in the fashion industry, the collaborative effort aims to bring people together in the midst of a landscape so divided. “Football is an integral part of the American landscape, and the NFL has shown the ability to bring people together to root, cheer, and celebrate together. While growing up in Los Angeles as a Raiders fan, I loved being able to showcase my hometown pride,” said Leon in a statement regarding the collection.

“Working with the NFL on their first capsule collection tied to the celebration of LGBTQ pride was a full circle moment in my career, and I am eager to share a collection that embodies football, love and inclusivity.”

In addition to the release of their first Pride capsule collection, the merchandise will be worn by NFL’s employee resource group while taking part in this month’s Pride Marches in New Jersey, Los Angeles and New York. Additionally, Leon will also be designing an NFL bus wrap that will ride in the NYC Pride March.

NFL’s 2023 Pride collection is available for purchase now on their website.

