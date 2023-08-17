×
Natalia Bryant Models New All-White Mamba Day Collection Ahead of Nike Kobe 8 Protro ‘Halo’ Release

natalia bryant, revolve festival, 2023, white dress, california
Bryant attends Revolve Festival 2023 Day 2 on April 16 in Thermal, California.
Gonzalo Marroquin
Natalia Bryant, the daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, posted to her Instagram on Thursday modeling new pieces from Mamba & Mambacita’s newest collection ahead of Mamba Day — The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation celebrates Mamba Day on Aug. 24, inspired by the numbers of both Lakers jerseys Kobe wore (8 and 24).

Natalia modeled a white sweater from the new collection on social media. The sweater features the Mamba & Mambacita boucle logo on the front of the garment, with Kobe and Gigi’s numbers and heart detailing on the back. She also wore matching shorts from the collection. The shorts featured a drawstring waistband with the Mamba & Mambacita boucle logo on the left leg.

The collection also includes a white T-shirt with the same logo as the sweatshirt on the front and Kobe and Gigi’s numbers and hearts on the back. The collection is rounded out with a pair of white crew socks with the Mamba & Mambacita logo.

The pieces from the new Mamba Day collection match a recent all-white Nike Kobe sneaker that Vanessa Bryant designed. The Kobe 8 Protro “Halo” is an all-white basketball shoe that is set to be released on Aug. 23, Kobe’s birthday.

All of the products are available on the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation’s website. The pieces retail from $24.08 to $224.08. All proceeds benefit underserved boys and girls in sports.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Bryant Models New Mamba Day Collection
