Everything You Need to Know About MSCHF’s Big Black Boot and Big Yellow Boot

MSCHF is revamping its viral Big Red Boots in two new colorways. The Brooklyn-based art collective’s Astro Boy-inspired boots, which have taken the internet by storm earlier this year, have two new confirmed colorways in bright yellow and black. Here’s what we know so far about the unreleased styles.

Spotted on content creator Javel Berlin’s Instagram, the Big Black Boots are crafted out of matt rubber and feature a bulbous cartoonish silhouette, much like their red counterparts.

First look at the MSCHF Big Black Boots ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/i9QtPtnrf5 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 2, 2023

Meanwhile, MSCHF’s yellow boots in collaboration with Crocs were first teased during Paris Fashion Week during Rick Owens’ menswear spring 2024 show. The bulky style was sported on the front row by musician Tommy Cash and boasts a sunshine yellow hue with classic Crocs ventilation holes.

At the time of writing, a release date for the shady black and bright yellow color schemes has not been set.

Since they were launched, MSCHF’s Big Red Boot has received nothing short of royal treatment. The style has been remixed to infinity through 3D printing, given an unofficial transformation with a Chrome Hearts redesign courtesy of South Korean creative @melovemealot and customized into “Sonic the Hedgehog” boots.

The boots have made a huge mark on the fashion community and the internet. The virality of fashion pieces often takes a swift hold of the industry and aids brands like MSCHF in sales and notoriety.

The red pair has also gained a slew of celebrity fans along with its cult following, worn by stars including Ciara, Lil Wayne, Coi Leray, WWE superstar Seth Rollins, Janelle Monae, Diplo, Iggy Azalea, Seth Rollins and Rich the Kid. Whether you’re a fan of the shoes or just plain hate them, there’s no denying the Big Red Boot is here to stay.

