Michael Kors Celebrates Pride Month With Capsule Collection and Stonewall Partnership

Michael Kors kicked off June with new products and a partnership to celebrate Pride Month.

The luxury brand released a capsule collection with three new products, which are all available on Michael Kors’ website.

The brand also announced a new partnership with the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center (SNMVC) through an initial charitable donation and a cobranded tote that will remain on sale throughout the year. The mission of the SNMVC is to preserve, advance and celebrate the legacy of the Stonewall Rebellion.

The Pride capsule includes a sling called the Slater sling pack as well as the Elliot backpack, both available in a black colorway with a rainbow-hued chain strap for a pop of pride.

Elliot Backpack Courtesy of Michael Kors

In addition to the bags, a sparkling Raquel pavé watch, complete with kaleidoscopic rainbow trim around the dial, rounds out the collection.

Raquel Pavé Watch Courtesy of Michael Kors

The black canvas tote will feature a rainbow MK charm on the outside, with the SNMVC logo on the interior. The profits of the tote will also benefit the center; 100 percent of the profits from the sale of the tote in the U.S. through Michael Kors retail stores and its website will benefit the SNMVC.

The tote will launch on June 20 at select Michael Kors stores and on michaelkors.com, as well as on the SNMVC website. It will also be available in the SNMVC’s gift shop, set to open in 2024.

SNMVC Tote Courtesy of Michael Kors

Later in the month, designer Michael Kors will join Interview Magazine Editor-in-Chief Mel Ottenberg for an intimate conversation at The Stonewall Inn in New York City’s West Village neighborhood.

