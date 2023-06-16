Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart Creates ‘Cage-Free’ Slides Inspired by Egg Cartons

Meow Wolf stepped into the world of with help from their Las Vegas-based interactive supermarket-inspired art installation Omega Mart.

The brand created an eggciting Cage-Free Toes slide in a bright yellow hue akin to egg yolks. The campy shoe features open toes, a chunky silhouette, cheeky blue Omega Mart and “Certified Human” logo detailing, all sat atop platform soles that mimic the look of egg cartons.

Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart Cage-Free Toes slides. Meow Wolf

The Cage-Free Toes shoes from Omega Mart are currently available for purchase, both in-store at Omega Mart and online, for the cost of $59.99. They are available in four sizes: S (M6 W7.5), M (M7.5W9), L (M9 W10.5), and XL (M10.5 W12).

Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart Cage-Free Toes slides. Meow Wolf

Meow Wolf creates large-scale immersive, interactive experiences that transport guests, young or old, into fantastic realms of story and exploration. The institution was founded in 2008 with its artistic exhibition House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe, New Mexico. In 2021 the company launched Omega Mart in Area 51 in Las Vegas.

The exhibit encourages “shoppers” to explore the whimsical supermarket-inspired space that includes contributions from over 300 artists and designers. The institution was founded by a collective of creatives including Matt King, Vince Kadlubek, Emily Montoya, Caity Kennedy and Corvas Brinkerhoff among others.

Beyond Meow Wolf, many top brands are creating campy footwear, offering audiences shoes that don’t take themselves too seriously. Brands like Melissa, Alaia, GCDS, Collina Strada and Betsy Johnson have come to create styles unlike anything the industry has seen before.

