Meghan Markle’s ‘Anti-Social’ Modeling Scene Goes Viral After Debunked Dior Rumors

Meghan Markle’s modeling skills onscreen are going viral.

The Duchess of Sussex is making headlines this week for a resurfaced video of her role in 2015’s independent crime thriller “Anti-Social” — notably the last film Markle appeared in before beginning her romance with now-husband Prince Harry.

In the clip within the film’s trailer, Markle (as Kirsten, a model) poses for a photographer in a perfume campaign.

The special-edition trailer for “Anti-Social” (2015).

The movie’s resurgence has sparked conversation threads on social media platforms like Reddit, where users have commented on elements of the scene, including Markle’s makeup, modeling skills and acting abilities.

The viral moment follows the rumors regarding a potential Dior ambassadorship, which were quickly dispelled by the French luxury brand in an exclusive story published by WWD.

Meghan Markle in the trailer for “Anti-Social” (2015). Courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes Indie/YouTube

Markle was the topic of media reports speculating that contracts for the Duchess of Sussex to become a Dior ambassador were potentially in the works. As seen in WWD, a Parisian spokesperson for the brand confirmed that reports on the apparent contract aren’t real and denied that the brand has recently contacted Markle.

The moment followed recent press coverage by outlets including TMZ, The Telegraph, The New York Post and more, which reported that Markle was in “talks” to sign a contract with the French fashion house to overshadow negative publicity relating to her and her husband Prince Harry’s ties to the British royal family.

Currently, Markle does not have any confirmed fashion or beauty brand ambassadorships at this time.

