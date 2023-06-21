×
Meghan Markle’s ‘Anti-Social’ Modeling Scene Goes Viral After Debunked Dior Rumors

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, visit Nyanga Township on the first day of their 10 day tour of Africa in Cape Town, South Africa, on the 23rd September 2019. 23 Sep 2019 Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, visit Nyanga Township on the first day of their 10 day tour of Africa in Cape Town, South Africa, on the 23rd September 2019. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA511330_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and The Duchess of Cornwall attend the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, London, UK, on the 7th November 2019. 07 Nov 2019 Pictured: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and The Duchess of Cornwall attend the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, London, UK, on the 7th November 2019. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA543827_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, visit a township in Johannesburg on the last day of a tour of Africa on October 2nd 2019. 02 Oct 2019 Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, visit a township in Johannesburg on the last day of a tour of Africa on October 2nd 2019. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA518373_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attends the Opening Ceremony of the annual One Young World Summit at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK, on the 22nd October, 2019. 22 Oct 2019 Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attends the Opening Ceremony of the annual One Young World Summit at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK, on the 22nd October, 2019. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA533154_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Meghan Markle’s modeling skills onscreen are going viral.

The Duchess of Sussex is making headlines this week for a resurfaced video of her role in 2015’s independent crime thriller “Anti-Social” — notably the last film Markle appeared in before beginning her romance with now-husband Prince Harry.

In the clip within the film’s trailer, Markle (as Kirsten, a model) poses for a photographer in a perfume campaign.

The special-edition trailer for “Anti-Social” (2015).

The movie’s resurgence has sparked conversation threads on social media platforms like Reddit, where users have commented on elements of the scene, including Markle’s makeup, modeling skills and acting abilities.

The viral moment follows the rumors regarding a potential Dior ambassadorship, which were quickly dispelled by the French luxury brand in an exclusive story published by WWD.

Meghan Markle, Anti-Social, movies, film, films, film scene, modeling, modeling scene
Meghan Markle in the trailer for “Anti-Social” (2015).Courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes Indie/YouTube

Markle was the topic of media reports speculating that contracts for the Duchess of Sussex to become a Dior ambassador were potentially in the works. As seen in WWD, a Parisian spokesperson for the brand confirmed that reports on the apparent contract aren’t real and denied that the brand has recently contacted Markle.

The moment followed recent press coverage by outlets including TMZ, The Telegraph, The New York Post and more, which reported that Markle was in “talks” to sign a contract with the French fashion house to overshadow negative publicity relating to her and her husband Prince Harry’s ties to the British royal family.

Currently, Markle does not have any confirmed fashion or beauty brand ambassadorships at this time.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

Meghan Markle's Modeling Scene Goes Viral After Dior Rumors
