Dior Denies Meghan Markle’s Ambassador Contract Rumors

Meghan markle gold johanna ortiz dress, The Duchess of Sussex attends the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 in New York.
Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attends the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 in New York.
Getty Images Ms. Foundation for
Despite recent news speculation, Meghan Markle is not an ambassador for Dior and won’t be anytime soon, according to an exclusive story published by WWD on Tuesday.

Markle was the topic of media reports speculating that contracts for the Duchess of Sussex to become a Dior ambassador were potentially in the works. A Parisian spokesperson for the brand confirmed that reports on the apparent contract aren’t real and denied that the brand has recently contacted Markle.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth Jubilee Celebration
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at St Paul’s Cathedral for the Queens Jubilee celebration on June 3, 2022. Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Over the last several days, outlets including TMZ, The Telegraph, The New York Post and more reported that Markle was in “talks” to sign a contract with the French fashion house, instigated by her talent agency William Morris Endeavor to overshadow negative publicity relating to her and husband Prince Harry’s ties to the British royal family.

Previously, Markle had established a relationship with Dior. The Duchess had worn a hat by Stephen Jones from the brand for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022, as well as a matching white Dior skirt, coat and hat in June 2022 for the late royal’s Platinum Jubilee. February 2019 also found Markle in a draped Dior dress while pregnant with her son, Archie, according to People.

Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Elizabeth, funeral, pumps, black pumps, velvet pumps, tights, black dress, cape dress
Meghan Markle arrives at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, 2022. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

In other Dior news, the brand launched a new campaign for its latest handbag, the Lady 95.22, in June. The black-and-white imagery finds current brand ambassadors including Jennifer Lawrence, Jisoo of Blackpink and Rosamund Pike modeling the quilted style’s newest sizes and colors as part of its staple “Lady” line — which was originally inspired by the late Princess Diana.

Jisoo of Blackpink for Dior.
Jisoo of Blackpink for Dior.Brigitte Lacombe/Courtesy of Dior
