Lusso Cloud Reintroduces the Scenario Slip-On Shoe in Eight New Summer-Approved Colorways

Lusso Cloud is restocking its ever-iconic Scenario style in eight new colorways just in time for summer.

The vibrant hues are now available in both adult and kid’s sizes, retailing for $65 and $45, respectively. The new colors include “Sunny Yellow,” “Newport Blue,” “Magenta,” “Blue Nirvana,” “Indigo,” “Goat,” “Bone White” and “Carrot.”

The Lusso Cloud Scenario shoes in a new colorway. Lusso Cloud

The footwear comes in slip-on and slide styles, utilizing Lusso Cloud’s ultra-plush Triple Stack Technology. The innovative feature consists of three layers of comfort: an incredibly supple IP-EVA footbed, a second layer of lusciously soft memory foam and a plush, silky-soft top sheet made from natural latex.

Both styles are water-friendly and lightweight, crafted out of breathable, partially recycled IP-EVA for an eco-friendly touch. The footwear’s uppers are vented, and the outsoles are sturdy and walkable, molding to the feet for a unique fit.

The Lusso Cloud Scenario shoes in a new colorway. Lusso Cloud

Founded in 2020 by Chris Noyes, Jon Buscemi and Robert Dyrdek, Lusso Cloud mainly specializes in luxury slip-on footwear. The brand has collaborated with big names, including JPNYC, Sentinel, Tracksmith, Unhide, Free & Easy, Malbon Golf and Museum Of Peace & Quiet.

Most recently, Lusso Cloud collaborated with meme-based advertising company F Jerry on a similar Scenario slide in a whimsical purple-blue and white tie-dye shade.

The Lusso Cloud Scenario shoes in a new colorway. Lusso Cloud

The Scenario shoes are now available on Lusso Cloud’s website.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

