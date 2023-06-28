Lusso Cloud Reintroduces the Scenario Slip-On Shoe in Eight New Summer-Approved Colorways

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lusso Cloud is restocking its ever-iconic Scenario style in eight new colorways just in time for summer.
The vibrant hues are now available in both adult and kid’s sizes, retailing for $65 and $45, respectively. The new colors include “Sunny Yellow,” “Newport Blue,” “Magenta,” “Blue Nirvana,” “Indigo,” “Goat,” “Bone White” and “Carrot.”
The footwear comes in slip-on and slide styles, utilizing Lusso Cloud’s ultra-plush Triple Stack Technology. The innovative feature consists of three layers of comfort: an incredibly supple IP-EVA footbed, a second layer of lusciously soft memory foam and a plush, silky-soft top sheet made from natural latex.
Both styles are water-friendly and lightweight, crafted out of breathable, partially recycled IP-EVA for an eco-friendly touch. The footwear’s uppers are vented, and the outsoles are sturdy and walkable, molding to the feet for a unique fit.
Founded in 2020 by Chris Noyes, Jon Buscemi and Robert Dyrdek, Lusso Cloud mainly specializes in luxury slip-on footwear. The brand has collaborated with big names, including JPNYC, Sentinel, Tracksmith, Unhide, Free & Easy, Malbon Golf and Museum Of Peace & Quiet.
Most recently, Lusso Cloud collaborated with meme-based advertising company F Jerry on a similar Scenario slide in a whimsical purple-blue and white tie-dye shade.
The Scenario shoes are now available on Lusso Cloud’s website.
Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.
