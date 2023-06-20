Lori Harvey Goes Western for Good American’s Summer Denim Campaign

Good American, founded by Khloe Kardashian, is releasing its Summer Denim Collection on Thursday. Starring in the campaign is Lori Harvey.

The collection features many styles for the warm summer months like jeans, jumpsuits, bralettes, shorts and dresses.

Harvey for Good American Summer Denim Collection. Courtesy of Good American

The campaign inspiration, styled by Zerina Akers, came from Harvey’s lifelong passion for horses and background in competitive riding. The result combined her love for the world of fashion with her love of horses and equestrian roots.

Harvey for Good American Summer Denim Collection. Courtesy of Good American

The campaign was shot on a ranch in Los Angeles and featured lots of Western-inspired shots with horses, cowboy hats, Western boots and more as props.

Harvey wore a few different looks for the campaign. In one shot, she wore light-wash high-waisted denim with a split hem from the collection with a cropped white T-shirt. She added blue cowboy boots. In another, Harvey wore a strapless denim mini dress with a raw hemline, paired with black leather thigh-high boots and a black cowboy hat.

Harvey for Good American Summer Denim Collection. Courtesy of Good American

The model was styled in a few monochromatic looks as well. In one shot, she wore black straight-leg jeans with a large slit up each side. She wore a black denim compression bra with these pants as well as black Western boots, a cowboy hat and large statement necklaces. In another shot, Harvey wore a cropped white tank top with high-waisted white jeans with lots of distressing. Harvey wore a brown studded belt and brown and white printed Western boots with this look.

The collection ranges in price from $69 to $189. It is available on Thursday on Good American’s website.

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

