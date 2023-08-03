How to Win Lionel Messi’s Signed Jersey on Adidas x Inter Miami Giveaway

Lionel Messi is playing his first season with Inter Miami from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The soccer player, considered one of the best of all time, has quickly become the star of the team. Now, fans are having a chance to win a version of his Adidas number 10 jersey signed by Messi himself.

The footwear and apparel brand has partnered with the sought-out player to giveaway “an Inter Miami jersey signed by the G.O.A.T, Lionel Messi.” For the sweepstakes, participants will need to create an adiClub account with Adidas. They will accept entries through Aug. 5, with the winner being announced on Aug. 7. No purchase is required to enter. Participants must be residents of the 50 U.S. states or Canada, aged at least 13 years old, and entries are limited to one per person.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Adidas Jersey Adidas

Adidas released a special Inter Miami jersey to keep up with the demand for Messi merchandise. The new No. 10 jersey retails for $160 and is available for preorder now on Adidas’ website.

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. He spent the majority of his career at FC Barcelona, where he achieved numerous records and won multiple titles, including numerous Ballon d’Or Awards for the world’s best player. Messi is known for his exceptional dribbling, scoring ability and playmaking skills.

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham expressed his optimism about soccer’s future in America during an Adidas news conference, coinciding with Lionel Messi’s debut for the MLS club. Beckham acknowledged the remarkable growth of soccer in the country over the last decade or so and emphasized the significance of having global icons like Messi join the league and attract attention not only from Latin America but also from around the world, particularly shining a spotlight on Miami.

Meanwhile, the “Messi Effect” and “Messi Mania” are in full throttle now that the Argentine professional soccer player is in Miami.

Messi Mania with InterMiami

Lionel Messi during the Leagues Cup 2023 Hector Vivas/Getty Images

The secondary market witnessed an astounding surge in ticket prices for Messi’s initial Miami matches, soaring over 1,000%. On July 20, just before his debut, the average ticket price for the Leagues Cup match against Liga MX’s Cruz Azul reached $712, as reported by TicketSmarter.

According to Fanatics, Lionel Messi’s jersey sales in the first 24 hours surpassed those of any other player switching teams across all sports, including Cristiano Ronaldo‘s move to Manchester United in 2021, Tom Brady’s switch to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, and LeBron James joining the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018.