Here’s How to Preorder Lionel Messi’s Coveted Adidas Inter Miami Jersey

Lionel Messi made his official debut as an Inter Miami player on July 21, leading his new team to a 2-1 victory against Cruz Azul in their Leagues Cup in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Since then, the Argentinian star has been officially confirmed as Inter Miami’s new captain and scored two goals within the first 22 minutes of his team’s match against Atlanta United on Tuesday. His performance has increased the interest of fans for his official Jersey, which will be available only on Oct. 17.

As revealed during Messi’s presentation as the newest player for Major League Soccer team on July 16, Adidas released a special Inter Miami jersey to keep up with the demand for Messi merchandise. The new No. 10 jersey retails for $160 and is available for preorder now on Adidas’ website.

Adidas’ Lionel Messi Inter Miami jersey in pink. Adidas

The pink and black jersey, inspired by Inter Miami’s team colors, will be available in men’s sizes S-3XL. The tagless collared style features embroidered logos on the chest, including an Adidas logo, sponsor logo and team crest emblazoned across the front. Messi’s name is plastered on the back in large lettering along with the number ten. The jersey also includes mesh inserts and moisture-absorbing Aeroready technology that keeps the wearer nice and dry.

Lionel Messi presents his jersey next to Inter Miami owners, Jorge Mas, far-left, Jose Mas, third from left, and David Beckham, far-right. MATIAS J. OCNER

Another version of the jersey, with black as a predominant color, will also be available. Additionally, fans can also preorder the piece at MLSStore.com. The Inter Miami jerseys are also available at Fanatics and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Adidas’ Lionel Messi Inter Miami jersey in black. Adidas

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

