Lily-Rose Depp Is ‘So Obsessed’ With Jocelyn’s ‘The Idol’ Costumes — Especially That Red Silk Robe

Lily-Rose Depp in Max's "The Idol."
Courtesy of HBO
“The Idol” is the latest Max original series to take the internet by storm — and it’s doing so in style, thanks to its sleek costumes.

In a new Instagram Reel shared by Max Pop, Lily-Rose Depp shared her thoughts on her lead character Jocelyn’s wardrobe and its significance in the Sam Levinson-directed drama’s various controversial scenes.

Though the titular “idol” pop singer’s palette often hinges on red, black, gray and white tones, her ensembles vary widely to connect to her mood, whether she’s wearing a cutout corseted bodysuit, barely-there athleisure or a Y2K-worthy lace dress.

“I’m so obsessed with Jocelyn’s whole wardrobe, and also why she chooses to wear the things that she does and when,” Depp said of the outfits, which appear to echo pop culture moments from musicians like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

Lily-Rose Depp in Max’s “The Idol.”Courtesy of HBO

Depp also discussed her “favorite” look of Jocelyn’s in the video, which hails from episode 1 — a red silk backless robe, sheer stockings and high heels, which she wears for a daring photoshoot scene and to socialize with The Weeknd’s villainous Tedros Tedros.

Lily-Rose Depp in Max’s “The Idol.”

“Is that what you’re wearing?” Jocelyn’s assistant, Leia (Rachel Sennott) asks onscreen, questioning the singer’s choice to wear heels with the daring lingerie. “I want to be taller than him,” Jocelyn nonchalantly replies.

“We wanted to create something really timeless — the femme fatale character in a totally new light,” costume designer Natasha Newman-Thomas said in the clip. “It was really important for the back to be super sexy, and figuring out how to make a backless robe was a fun challenge.”

(L-R): Rachel Sennott, Lily-Rose Depp and Troye Sivan on Max’s “The Idol.”

Ultimately, Depp believes Jocelyn’s costumes are inextricably linked to her mood — which viewers will surely see in the next four weeks as the six-episode series continues.

“She really tailors her looks to how she wants to feel in a certain moment, and how she wants to present herself,” Depp said. “And I think that says a lot about her as a performer.”

