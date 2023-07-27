Lewis Hamilton Brings His Fashionable Style to F1’s Belgian Grand Prix With Lightweight Shoes, Race Suit and Underwear

Formula 1 is hosting a final event before its summer recess starts. The racing tournament will arrive to Spa, Belgium, on July 30 for the Belgian Grand Prix circuit. Daniel Ricciardo (replacing Nyck de Vries), Max Verstappen, Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Pierre Gasly are among the racers who will dispute the race, as well as fan-favorite Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton, who races for Mercedes, has accumulated 103 Grand Prix victories since entering Formula One in 2007. His popularity in the sports world helped turn him into a fashion reference. Hamilton is often sitting front row at fashion shows in Milan, Paris and New York, and has a longtime partnership with Puma.

Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 20, 2023. Getty Images

In 2017, the British racer became a Puma Team Faster ambassador and talked to FootwearNews about his new fashion title. “It’s such a cool brand because it’s got a mixture of athletics and urban lifestyle that makes it easy to wear today,” Hamilton told. “It’s not just the shoes, but they do the suit and the underwear,” he completed, adding that he consults with the company on minimizing the amount his competition outfit weighs.

Lewis Hamilton at the circuit prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain on July 09, 2023. Getty Images

Hamilton uses his fashion knowledge also while racing. “My race suit, I have to get that as light as possible; and my boots are the lightest — as light as socks,” he said. The racer has to maintain his weight under 150 pounds for the sport.

Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary on July 22, 2023. Getty Images

On June 20, Hamilton was one of the guests at Louis Vuitton Men’s spring 2024 fashion show, which marked the debut of Pharrell Williams as the new menswear creative director of the brand. The racer had previously talked about his admiration for Williams’ style with FN, saying “Pharrell [Williams] — he’s a friend and one of the most iconic musicians around. He thinks of things that you think will never work. Remember that big hat?”

Lewis Hamilton at Louis Vuitton’s spring 2024 menswear show in Paris. Swan Gallet for WWD

The Belgium circuit was one of seven to be part of Formula 1’s championship in 1950. On July 30, drivers and their teams are competing for the title of World Drivers’ Champion and World Constructors’ Champion. Dutch-Belgian motorsports racing driver Max Verstappen currently holds the title of Drivers’ Champion.

F1’s 23-race schedule in 2023 began on March 5 in Sakhir, Bahrain, and will conclude on Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The series will visit a whopping 20 countries on five continents, including three races in the United States (Miami, Las Vegas and Austin, Texas).

