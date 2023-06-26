Latto Goes Viral Kicking Off Her Shoes at BET Awards 2023

Latto is going viral for making an accidental one-shoed statement at the 2023 BET Awards.

The “Big Energy” musician won the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award at the ceremony on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Upon its announcement, however, she began taking off her black strappy sandals — evidently for an easier walk up the stage steps — before giving up and leaving the left one behind, as seen in a video from Entertainment Tonight on Twitter.

Latto accepted the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award with one shoe. 😂 #BETAwards 🎥: Courtesy of BET pic.twitter.com/M5v0EmG1og — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 26, 2023

Despite the challenge of running onto the stage with one foot bare and the other buckled into a stiletto-heeled sandal, the singer was extremely candid upon accepting her trophy and delivering her speech.

“This is my sister, so she can hold my gum for me,” Latto began after spitting her gum out and giving it to sister Brooklyn Nikole. “I’ve got one heel on, one heel off.”

Latto accepts the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award at the 2023 BET Awards. Christopher Polk for Variety

She’s also been going viral ever since for her single-heeled race to the stage. “That girl’s a trip!” one fan proclaimed while watching her speech on Twitter, while another emphasized the importance of wearing comfortable shoes to the ceremony — as it can last for hours.

Though the incident was chaotic, Latto certainly seemed to handle the moment with humor and wit for a smooth onstage recovery.

The BET Awards honor the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. In 2023, the award show celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop and presents Busta Rhymes with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Performers include Coi Leray, Coco Jones, GloRilla, Ice Spice and more. Patti LaBelle also takes the stage to pay tribute to the late Tina Turner.