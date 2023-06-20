×
Kim Kardashian Covers Time’s Most Influential Companies Issue in Sleek Cutout Skirt & Velour Boots

Portrait of Kim Kardashian for Time Magazine 2023
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Kim Kardashian attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals. 27 Mar 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: Jen Lowery/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA845337_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - NOVEMBER 05: American media personality, socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian wearing Balenciaga arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 presented by Gucci held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States. 06 Nov 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA915245_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian stuns in all hot pink look from Balenciaga as she is cheered on by fas as she heads to SNL in NYC. The hotel staff were even smiling as they happily held the door for the Billionaire as she headed to rehearsal looking super glam. 07 Oct 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: IvaNadj/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA794485_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Time unveiled the cover of their 2023 Most Influential Business issue, featuring Kim Kardashian for her brand Skims.

This recognition underscores Kim’s significant impact on the business world, highlighting her successful venture into the fashion industry and the influence of her inclusive and innovative shapewear line.

“At the beginning, when I didn’t really understand where my career was going because I was just kind of winging it, I would do licensing deals with a lot of different companies that would contradict themselves, like a cupcake brand with a weight-loss pill at the same time,” Kardashian told Time

Portrait of Kim Kardashian founder of SKIMS for TIME Magazine 2023
Portrait of Kim Kardashian for Time.Dana Scruggs for Time

Skims, originally known for its underwear and shapewear, has transformed and expanded its offerings to include loungewear, swimwear, tees and dresses. This evolution has not only reshaped the brand but also altered the public perception of Kardashian in the business realm.

Reflecting on her thriving independent endeavor, Kardashian expressed a sense of accomplishment and relief, affirming her satisfaction with the journey: “I feel like, OK, I did it.”

Portrait of Kim Kardashian for Time Magazine 2023
Portrait of Kim Kardashian for Time.Dana Scruggs for Time

Founded in late 2019, Skims exceeded expectations by generating $500 million in revenue last year, marking an 80% increase from 2021. Despite a challenging year for underwear sales in 2023, Skims experienced an 86% year-over-year growth in intimates sales in April. The brand’s value soared to $3.2 billion in a recent funding round, outpacing Kylie Cosmetics and Spanx.

Skims’ remarkable success is comparable to the high-profile legal defense undertaken by her father Robert Kardashian for O.J. Simpson.

Her co-founder, Jens Grede, said Kardashian is one of the best creatives he’s worked with. “To be a successful creative director today, you’ve got to have a point of view of the world,” he says. “You’ve got to have a very clear aesthetic that is identifiable to you, and you’ve got to be able to intimately understand popular culture.”

SKIMS campaign
Skims campaign.Courtesy of Skims via Time

The multi-talented mompreneur graced the cover in a sleek all-black ensemble featuring a chic textured turtleneck and a maxi skirt adorned with intricate cutouts that extended from her waist down to her feet. Her sleek outfit exuded sophistication and showcased her intrinsic sense of style.

Kardashian kicked back in pointy velour booties with a striking stiletto heel. Stiletto heels, characterized by their slender and tall design, became popular in the 1950s. They symbolize femininity, elegance, and confidence.

Portrait of Kim Kardashian for Time Magazine 2023.
Portrait of Kim Kardashian for Time.Dana Scruggs for Time

Kardashian’s style has made a significant impact on fashion, showcasing bold and daring choices that blend luxury, streetwear and body-conscious silhouettes, influencing trends and shaping popular culture. 

The Time 100 Most Influential Companies of 2023 issue will hit newsstands on Friday.

Kim Kardashian Covers Time's Most Influential Companies Issue
