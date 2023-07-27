Kim Kardashian Throws Meaningful 6.5-Inch Gold Louboutin Heels Away and Shares Glimpse at 30,000-Piece Fashion Archive on “The Kardashians”

Kim Kardashian cleaned her closet on last week’s episode of “The Kardashians” on Hulu. Among the items the reality star decided to throw away were the 6.5-inch gold metallic Christian Louboutin Isolde 160 pumps she kept with her as a meaningful memory from her life before fame.

In 2017, Kardashian revealed on Snapchat that she shelled out a fortune buying the pair of Louboutins, which were issued in honor of the designer’s 20th anniversary in 2012. “These shoes right here,” the E! star explained while filming the footwear, “I literally couldn’t pay my rent because I chose to get these instead of my apartment.”

Kim Kardashian’s shoe archives in 2017: Christian Louboutin 20th-anniversary Isolde pumps. COURTESY OF SNAPCHAT/KIM KARDASHIAN.

The price tag of the shoe at the time was eye-watering — around $4,000. In the most recent episode of “The Kardashians,” the star revealed that she decided to buy the pair after seeing Victoria Beckham wearing them.

Kardashian was also seen on season three, episode nine of her family’s namesake Hulu reality program, taking cameras into her wide-ranging private archive — which features over 30,000 pieces of clothing, shoes, accessories and more from her wardrobe over the years.

Kardashian’s archive includes organized racks of color-coded clothing, each hung with an attached photograph identifying each individual piece — with highlights ranging from her decades of events outfits to her own vintage Dolce & Gabbana collection, which she shared with Vogue in 2022.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner in “The Kardashians” HULU

However, Kardashian also revealed she’s kept a large amount of clothing and Yeezy shoes from the wardrobe of her ex-husband, Kanye West. West’s neutral-toned hoodies are labeled on numerous racks in the space, along with sorted piles of shoeboxes containing Yeezy footwear. Kardashian said that her collection encompasses West’s own worn clothing and “every single” design he made while at Yeezy, according to Page Six.

“He’s like, ‘Who cares, burn it,'” Kardashian said on the show. “I thought maybe the kids would think it was so cool, so I kind of kept everything for the kids.”

Kardashian’s logic behind keeping West’s pieces alongside her own is the hope that her children will remember their happy memories together as a family, as well as wear the items when they grow older.

“The reality is, life is really different, and when you know it can never get back there, that’s what sucks, and that’s what’s hard,” Kardashian said. “But my kids will have the best memories, and this will be the best tribute for them.”

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has shown her archive to the public. In 2022, the Skims mogul also took the show into her archive as she began dressing herself post-West divorce, according to Cosmopolitan.