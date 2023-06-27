×
Kim Kardashian Models Zippered and Faux Leather Bikinis in Latex Boots for New Skims Swim Campaign

Kim Kardashian took summer swimwear to new heights in her latest Skims campaign. Launched yesterday, the mogul’s summer 2023 “Kims Swim” imagery finds her lounging outdoors by the pool in slick black swimwear.

Shot by Steven Klein, Kardashian lies atop a model on the grass in a two-piece outfit of her own making: Skims’ upcoming $58 scoop-necked bikini top with a zip-up front, as well as its matching $54 bottoms — each featuring a rubberized texture for a scuba-worthy feel.

Kim Kardashian stars in Skims’ summer 2023 campaign.Steven Klein/Courtesy of Skims

Kardashian opted to wear her Skims bikini with a set of glossy black latex boots, which featured knee-high shafts and pointed toes. Thin heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the set, creating a monochrome appearance with a sleek twist on traditional poolside attire.

“Steven and I have collaborated on so many iconic images over the years and I’m grateful that we once again have partnered on SKIMS for the new swim campaign,” Kardashian said in a statement. “His creative touch and vision for this collection are exactly what make him the incredible photographer he is today.”

Kim Kardashian stars in Skims’ summer 2023 campaign.Steven Klein/Courtesy of Skims

The final shot from the campaign featured the “Kardashians” star in yet another black bikini. This time, the businesswoman held a black exercise hoop while being upheld by two male models, wearing a $48 triangular bikini top and matching $46 micro-bikini bottoms.

The set featured a glossy faux patent leather texture, giving the classic black bikini a sultry twist — particularly when paired with Kardashian’s coordinating stretchy, stocking-like heeled boots.

Kim Kardashian stars in Skims’ summer 2023 campaign.Steven Klein/Courtesy of Skims

Skims’ summer 2023 swimwear collection — launching June 27 — features a black, dark brown and gray palette, with pieces ranging from $44 to $118. The line, which currently holds a waitlist users can sign up for on Skim’ website, consists of bikini tops and bottoms, as well as bandeau tops, swim thongs, bodycon midi skirts, a minidress and two one-piece swimsuits in rubberized, faux and faux patent leather textures.

The accompanying campaign also marked Kardashian’s latest collaboration with Klein, who has frequently photographed her in numerous viral magazine covers over the years.

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

