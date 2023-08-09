Kim Kardashian Poses in Sky-High Kiki Boots for Marc Jacobs’ Fall ’23 Campaign

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kim Kardashian stepped back into fashion modeling, thanks to Marc Jacobs.

On Wednesday, Kardashian posed for Tyrone Lebon’s lens for Jacobs’ fall 2023 campaign, featuring several black and white ensembles. The first image found the Skims mogul lounging amidst puffy silver balloons, wearing a white leather set of Jacobs’ towering Kiki boots — a signature shoe for the brand, which featured multiple buckled front straps atop thick platform soles and towering heels totaling at least 6 inches tall.

Kim Kardashian stars in Marc Jacobs’ fall 2023 campaign. Courtesy of Marc Jacobs/MEGA

The stark set was layered over white socks, which stylist Alastair McKimm paired with the collection’s black leather skirt, black-and-white polka-dotted gloves and $325 black denim bustier top. Kardashian’s attire was finished with a similar polka-dotted necklace and earrings, as well as a their complementary spotted $325 Sack shoulder bag.

However, tis only marked the “Kardashians” star’s first foray into polka dots for the campaign. In a cheeky photo, Kardashian stood against an inflatable version of her previous Kiki boots, wearing a black polka dot-accented puffed crop top with long sleeves, matched with an equally dot-covered skirt. The set was paired with black leather gloves for a slick edge, as well as Jacobs’ rounded black leather $350 J Marc Curve handbag.

Kim Kardashian stars in Marc Jacobs’ fall 2023 campaign. Courtesy of Marc Jacobs/MEGA

The campaign was complete with its final shot: Kardashian posing in a black denim collared jacket and ribbed-knit skirt, layered atop the polka-dotted gloves from her first ensemble. Completing her outfit was a white “Cotton” leather version of Jacobs’ signature $325 mini tote bag — cheekily printed with “The Tote Bag” lettering across its front.

Kim Kardashian stars in Marc Jacobs’ fall 2023 campaign. Courtesy of Marc Jacobs/MEGA

Kardashian’s campaign was teased on Instagram prior to its debut, with Jacobs‘ label’s account clearing its feed to show three posts spotlighting various angles of the imagery. The collection itself, which retails from $75 to $1,045, features a palette of black, white, metallic silver, pink, tan and purple across a wide range of leather handbags, sharp minidresses, denim, jackets, puffer coats and separates. The line is rounded out with towering platform boots and chunky slip-on clogs, as well as balloon lettering-shaped and charm-accented jewelry.

You can now discover Marc Jacobs’ fall 2023 collection on the designer’s website and boutiques.

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.