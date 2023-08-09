×
Read Next: Kevin Bacon Laces Up Nike Air Max 90 ‘Bacon’ Sneakers on SAG-AFTRA Picket Line
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Khloé Kardashian’s Good American Brings Back Footwear Line With 11 New Styles

good american, blue boot, slouchy boot, pointed toe
Slouchy Boot from Good American
Courtesy of Good American
Share

After initially launching in late 2020, Good American is re-introducing footwear into their collection.

Khloé Kardashian’s size-inclusive brand launched in 2016 as denim label and has since expanded categories to include clothing and activewear. In December 2020, the brand announced it was adding shoes to the mix with heels, slingbacks, sandals, flats and boots. After taking a hiatus, the brand is bringing shoes back.

good american, black boot, slouchy boot, pointed toe, khloe kardashian
Kardashian in the Slouchy Boot from Good American.Courtesy of Good American

The new collection features 11 new styles of shoes, including boots, heels and sandals. As size inclusivity remains at the forefront of Good American’s ethos, the shoes will all be available in women sizes from 4 to 14. The collection features bright shades of fuchsia and blue denim, as well as classic shades of black and brown. Suede, PVC, satin, sparkly gems and more materials cover the shoes.

good american, black boot, slouchy boot, pointed toe, khloe kardashian
Kardashian in the Slouchy Boot from Good American.Courtesy of Good American

Good American is also bringing back its Cloud Sole, designed with “ultra-cushioned” memory foam, which was created when the first collection of footwear from the brand. The insole, the company said in 2020, also has a carefully designed incline with a wider back than the standard shoe. The footwear also features ergonomically designed heels, creating a variety of widths.

The full collection will be available on Good American’s website tomorrow, with prices ranging from $129 to $349 for each of the 11 pairs.

good american, black heel, clear heel wedge, wrap, lace up
Clear Heel Wedge from Good AmericanCourtesy of Good American
fringe otk boot, brown boot, good american, pointed toe
Fringe OTK Boot from Good AmericanCourtesy of Good American
good american, jeweled flat, pink, slide
Jeweled Flat from Good AmericanCourtesy of Good American
good american, clear heel cowboy boot, western, black boot, bootie
Clear Heel Cowboy Boot from Good AmericanCourtesy of Good American

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Khloe Kardashian's Good American Reintroduces Footwear Line
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad