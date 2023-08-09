Khloé Kardashian’s Good American Brings Back Footwear Line With 11 New Styles

After initially launching in late 2020, Good American is re-introducing footwear into their collection.

Khloé Kardashian’s size-inclusive brand launched in 2016 as denim label and has since expanded categories to include clothing and activewear. In December 2020, the brand announced it was adding shoes to the mix with heels, slingbacks, sandals, flats and boots. After taking a hiatus, the brand is bringing shoes back.

Kardashian in the Slouchy Boot from Good American. Courtesy of Good American

The new collection features 11 new styles of shoes, including boots, heels and sandals. As size inclusivity remains at the forefront of Good American’s ethos, the shoes will all be available in women sizes from 4 to 14. The collection features bright shades of fuchsia and blue denim, as well as classic shades of black and brown. Suede, PVC, satin, sparkly gems and more materials cover the shoes.

Kardashian in the Slouchy Boot from Good American. Courtesy of Good American

Good American is also bringing back its Cloud Sole, designed with “ultra-cushioned” memory foam, which was created when the first collection of footwear from the brand. The insole, the company said in 2020, also has a carefully designed incline with a wider back than the standard shoe. The footwear also features ergonomically designed heels, creating a variety of widths.

The full collection will be available on Good American’s website tomorrow, with prices ranging from $129 to $349 for each of the 11 pairs.

Clear Heel Wedge from Good American Courtesy of Good American

Fringe OTK Boot from Good American Courtesy of Good American

Jeweled Flat from Good American Courtesy of Good American

Clear Heel Cowboy Boot from Good American Courtesy of Good American

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.