KFC Celebrates National Fried Chicken Day With Apparel Collection and ‘Slider’ Slides

In celebration of National Fried Chicken Day, celebrated on July 6, Kentucky Fried Chicken dropped a tasty new line of footwear and apparel.

Available for purchase now on KFCShop.com, the collection’s standout item is their new “Sliders” slides. The playful rendition of the casual slip-on style retails for $39.95 and is cast in a red and white striped silhouette that is reminiscent of the fried chicken brand’s recognizable packaging.

KFC “Sliders” slides. KFC

The footwear comes in a range of men’s and women’s sizes and features a cushy white sole featuring the KFC logo in bold red lettering. Additionally, the straps of the slip-on pair are thick and sturdy, safely securing the wearer’s feet in place.

KFC “Sliders” slides. KFC

Other KFC-themed items in the merch collection, like the slides, utilize vintage aesthetics, translating them into modern silhouettes. This includes a reversible striped and chicken leg printed bucket hat, Shady Rays x KFC sunglasses, a beach towel, a logo koozie and a large tumbler with KFC’s “it’s finger-lickin’ good” slogan printed on the side.

“We wanted to celebrate summer with our customers this year,” said Nick Chavez, CMO of KFC U.S. “This new collection has it all – outfit sets, varsity jackets, slides, and the brand favorite, bucket hat. That’s a finger-lickin’ good National Fried Chicken Day.”

KFC x Shady Rays sunglasses. KFC

In honor of National Fried Chicken Day customers can enjoy free delivery on all food orders placed on KFC mobile app or kfc.com at participating locations through July 9.

Along with the collection comes the launch of the brand’s equally mouth-watering Ultimate BBQ fried chicken sandwich which will be available for a limited time through Aug. 13.

KFC beach towel. KFC

This isn’t the first time KFC has created chicken-inspired footwear. The fast food chain also partnered with Crocs to create a whimsical drumstick-topped classic clog style back in July 2022.

