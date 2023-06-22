×
Kenzo Welcomes Seventeen’s Vernon as Latest Brand Ambassador

Kenzo has appointed Seventeen’s Vernon as their latest brand ambassador

The news of the partnership broke on Kenzo’s official Instagram yesterday accompanied by an image of the K-Pop star alongside Kenzo’s artistic director Nigo.

The post read, “Kenzo is thrilled to announce Vernon as its first global ambassador. Vernon is joining the Kenzo universe, teaming up with a House that shares strong links to the international entertainment scene, under the influence of Artistic Director Nigo.”

In the coming months, Vernon is set to star in many of Kenzo’s campaign images and promotional content for their sneaker and clothing categories. The 25-year-old K-Pop sensation will also be attending Kenzo’s spring 2024 menswear show on Friday during Paris Fashion Week.

The rapper also spoke on the union in the caption of the post. “I feel honored and fortunate to be Kenzo’s Global Ambassador. I’m excited to explore the synergy this partnership will introduce and look forward to showcasing a new side of me to fans around the world.” 

Seventeen is a South Korean boy group formed by Pledis Entertainment in 2015 and is comprised of 13 members including S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The band broke records with their latest April 2023 album release titled “FML” which sold over 4.5 million copies. The milestone makes “FML” the best-selling album in K-Pop of all time during the time of its release. In 2022, Vernon released his solo mixtape titled “Black Eye.”

The “Very Nice” singer is just one of many K-Pop acts to be given ambassadorship status by luxury brands. Top stars from BTS, Blackpink, NewJeans, Big Bang, Astro, Aespa, IU, NCT’s Jeno, Hyuna and EXO have partnered with big names in fashion, from Dior to Louis Vuitton, bridging the gap between high fashion and the South Korean pop industry.

PHOTOS: See how K-Pop idols dominate the front row at fashion week.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

