Kendrick Lamar Goes Viral After Sporting Fake Air Jordans on His Formerly-Private Instagram

Kendrick Lamar just decided to make his once-private Instagram public. Coinciding with his 36th birthday, the award-winning rapper took to the platform to show off a new pair of sneakers.

In his latest post from June 17, Lamar captioned a carousel of photos and videos, “How I’m coming for my bday 🤫.” The “Die Hard” artist can be seen sporting obviously fake “Flu Game” Air Jordan 12s, leading his new followers to roast him for the move.

Taking to the comments, some fans cleverly dubbed his knockoff Jordans “Fu Game” and “Pneumonia Game.”

If you aren’t privy, the “Flu Game” Air Jordan 12 is famous due to the fact that Michael Jordan wore the shoes while sick during the fifth game of the 1997 NBA Playoffs. Notably, the Chicago Bulls star scored 38 points in the black and red sneakers.

The original pair Jordan actually played in would go on to be auctioned off in 2013 by former Utah Jazz ballboy Preston Truman. Going for over $100,000 at auction, they set a new record for the highest-priced athletic shoe ever sold at the time.

But, back to Lamar. The “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” star’s post sees him snapping mirror selfies and walking in the rain in his fake shoes. In the first photo, he pairs the high-top shoes with a dark purple hoodie, black Adidas 3-Stripes shorts and white socks.

Meanwhile, an earlier post shows Lamar wearing a black hoodie with cuffed jeans and trendy white Adidas Sambas ($100).

Previously, over the course of his career, the 2018 Pulitzer Prize winner has worked on sneaker collaborations with Nike, Converse and Reebok.