Katy Perry Collections Will Donate Proceeds From Pride Collection to Hetrick Martin Institute in Support of LGBTQIA+ Community

Katy Perry Collections is celebrating Pride Month by teaming up with Hetrick-Martin Institute.

In support of the LGBTQIA+ community, Perry’s namesake footwear brand will donate 25% of the sales earned from its new Pride collection to the Hetrick-Martin Institute throughout the month of June.

The KPC Pride collection includes the following shoes: The Skaterr Beads Sneaker, The Skaterr Beads Classic, The Uplift Pump, The Busy Bee Slide, The Busy Bee Criss Cross, The Rizzo Sneaker, The Geli Slide Thong, The Geli Stud and The Vivian Sandal.

Katy Perry Collections Rizzo sneaker. Katy Perry Collections

Each style from the KPC Pride collection retails between $49-$119 and can be purchased exclusively at katyperrycollections.com.

Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI) is an LGBTQIA+ youth service organization that provides minority queer and trans youth with free access to wellness and social services as well as, personal needs like toiletries and clothing. The company also offers remote and in-person programming services, which focus on education, workforce development and arts and culture.

Perry has been an advocate for LGBTQIA+ equality for many years and has received numerous awards for her work, including the Trevor Project’s Hero Award, the Human Rights Campaign’s National Equality Award and amfAR’s Award of Courage.

In addition to its charitable donation to the Hetrick Martin Institute, Katy Perry Collections will also be participating in HMI’s Youth Pride Pop-Up Market (Pantry) on June 14 in which 100 pairs of shoes will be donated to local youth in need.

Katy Perry Collections officially launched in 2017. The label offers bold and glamorous shoe styles at affordable prices. The pop singer’s standout style is brought to life in every offering, which ranges from stylish sandals, colorful sneakers, playful stiletto heels and sharp pumps.

