K-Pop Group Enhypen Becomes Prada Brand Ambassador

Prada has tapped K-Pop boy group Enhypen as their latest brand ambassador.

“We’re delighted and honored to be a part of this partnership as new brand ambassadors of Prada. The synergy Prada and Enhypen will create is something we’re very excited to witness and greatly looking forward to,” the boy band said in a statement shared by WWD.

In the months following their ambassadorship, the sensational seven-member South Korean group comprised of members Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-Ki have been spotted sporting the Italian luxury brand during a myriad of occasions, including live performances and red carpet events.

Further foreshadowing their union, all of the members attended Prada’s fall 2023 fashion show in Milan last January clad dapperly in Prada wears.

This marks the fourth-generation group’s official entry into the fashion world since their debut in 2020 with their song “Given-Taken.” Since their debut, the group has successfully risen to stardom, and in such a short timeframe, with their songs “Fever” and “Polaroid Love.” Enhypen was formed on a reality competition show called “I-Land” which saw 23 trainees compete to debut in a fully formed boy group.

ENHYPEN, Kentaro Sakaguchi (4th L) and Metawin Opas-iamkajorn (5th L) attend Prada fall/winter 2023/2024 menswear fashion show on January 15, 2023 in Milan. Getty Images for Prada

The “Drunk-Dazed” singers are just one of many K-Pop acts to be given ambassadorship status by luxury brands. Top stars from BTS, Blackpink, NewJeans, Big Bang, Astro, Aespa, IU, NCT’s Jeno, Hyuna and EXO have partnered with big names in fashion, from Dior to Louis Vuitton, bridging the gap between high fashion and the South Korean pop industry.

Backed by fiercely loyal fanbases, South Korean idols bring star power to just about any brand they touch. “for a number of leading brands, such as Prada, Moncler, Bottega Veneta or Burberry, we believe Korean nationals now account for 10 percent or more of their total retail sales,” wrote Morgan Stanley analyst Edouard Aubin.

PHOTOS: See how K-Pop idols dominate the front row at fashion week.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Designer Sneakers

Best Chunky Sneakers