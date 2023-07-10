EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson Soaks Up the Summer Sun in Latest Brand Campaign

Jessica Simpson rang in the summer season in a new campaign for her namesake brand.

The “The Dukes of Hazzard” star spearheaded the campaign clad in an array of seasonal looks that evoked a longing for balmy summer days.

Jessica Simpson in the latest campaign for her namesake brand. Jessica Simpson

One shot saw Simpson outfitted in her 100 percent cotton Elaine dress in “Gardenia,” a breezy garment that can be worn both front-facing and backward. Another saw the star clad in a bohemian striped Ronan jumpsuit in “Torrid Stripe” cast in vibrant shades with a strappy bodice and a flared hem.

“My team and I are very close to the design process and samples so by the time the season arrives we already know what we want to shoot and have our vision for how we will shoot it — the fun is always in the mixing, matching and styling as we lead up to the day,” Simpson told FN, speaking about the summery shoot.

Jessica Simpson for Jessica Simpson campaign. Jessica Simpson

When it came down to footwear, Simpson sported a myriad of platform and strappy heeled sandal styles. Worn with her white cotton dress, the actress sported a pair of her Aaralyn sandals in “Zebra.” The style included secure straps worn overtop her toes and around the ankles, zipper closures and 3.7-inch heels — all cast in a whimsical zebra print.

Aaralyn high heel sandal in “Zebra.” Jessica Simpson

Simpson also stepped into her Citali platform wedge in “Gold,” worn with her Ronan jumpsuit, comprised of thick elevated platform soles and 5.5-inch wedge-style heels.

Jessica Simpson for Jessica Simpson campaign. Jessica Simpson

“The Citali Wedges is a new summer favorite. I haven’t worn a wedge since before the pandemic. These are so comfortable and easy to wear,” Simpson said. “The gold is a must-have for elevating your look, but trust me, you’ll want every color.”

The Simpson-backed wedge in question comes in an array of colorful hues including a “Nevada Blue” and “Dahlia Red.”

Citali platfrom wedge in “Gold” Jessica Simpson

PHOTOS: Take a look inside Jessica Simpson’s shoe wardrobe throughout the years.

