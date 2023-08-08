Jeremy Scott Will Host the Supima Design Competition’s 2023 Runway Show

Jeremy Scott is coming back to fashion — this time, as the host of the 2023 Supima Design Competition.

“I’ve been happy to be a small part of helping bring new talents to the larger public’s awareness on the past two seasons of Amazon Original’s ‘Making the Cut,'” Scott said in a brand statement. “So, it was a great honor to be asked to host the Supima Design Competition’s Sweet 16! How could I say no? I look forward to seeing all the finalists’ work!”

Jeremy Scott attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, France on May 25, 2023. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Aston Martin

On Sept. 7, Scott — the former creative director of Moschino, following his departure from the brand in March 2023 — will host Supima’s sixteenth annual runway show during New York Fashion Week’s fall 2024 season. The event for the nonprofit — which supports graduate student fashion designers from the top programs in the United States through a months-long mentorship program — will see eight finalists competing to win $10,000 with original eveningwear collections, all made using Supima’s American-grown cotton fabrics. The Competition’s winner will be announced at the conclusion of the runway show.

“Jeremy Scott is the personification of the Supima Design Competition,” said Buxton Midyette, Supima’s vice president of marketing and promotions, in a statement. “He has dedicated his career to supporting emerging designers and brings that sense of mentorship to the SDC. Who better to host the Supima Design Competition and give insight to this talented group of newly minted designers than Jeremy who has already walked their path and can challenge them to push the boundaries of creativity. He’s a true inspiration.”

During the show, Scott will emcee the in-person event as it’s live-streamed on the nonprofit’s Instagram feed. The designer will also be joined at the occasion by this year’s judging panel, which includes over 20 fashion industry members — including “WWD” editor Lisa Lockwood, “Harper’s Bazaar” editor Avril Graham, “The Daily Front Row” editor Freya Drohan, stylist Ann Caruso and designers Jonathan Cohen and Jeffrey Taylor (himself a Supima alumn, having won the 2016 competition).

The 2023 Supima Competition’s finalists, who were mentored by eveningwear designer Bibhu Mohapatra, include Amber Kuia (Academy of Art University), Carla Pierini (Drexel University), Alexander Ziemba (Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising), Wendy Weng (Kent State University), Tianze Wu (Parsons School of Design, The New School), Sahara Clemons (Rhode Island School of Design), Hee Jin Hwang (Fashion Institute of Technology) and Mariana Espinosa (School of the Art Institute of Chicago).

Previously, Taku Yhim of the Parsons School of Design won the 2022 Supima Design Competition, which was hosted by Coco Rocha and Christian Siriano.

