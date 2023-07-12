Jenna Ortega made a special appearance for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, thanks to Adidas.

Within the athletic brand’s new campaign for the Cup — which begins on July 20, featuring Australia vs. New Zealand — Ortega can be seen modeling its white Z.N.E. hoodie and matching track pants, each accented with matte black Adidas logos. The styles, which are part of Adidas’ comfort-focused Z.N.E. line, were the same athleisure pieces she wore in its debut campaign in June.

Jenna Ortega stars in Adidas’ FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 campaign. Atiba Jefferson

“There is no denying that whilst all World Cups are special, this summer’s tournament feels like one that is really bringing us to a tipping point for the women’s game,” said Sina Neubrandt, Adidas’ global communications director, on the Cup campaign in a statement.

“We are seeing record ticket sales, bigger broadcast audiences, more committed fandoms, and more emerging icons than ever before. It is precisely this essence that we’ve looked to capture in our new campaign. Through showcasing some of the greatest stars in the game, we hope we can inspire the next generation to also pursue their dream and see these individuals as role models who can help push them to new possibilities!”

Ortega also wears her same hoodie in the accompanying Cup campaign video, which stars the newly minted Adidas brand ambassador as a soccer ball passes her in the woods. Other scenarios find Adidas-clad athletes and ambassadors — including David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Leon Goretzka, Ian Wright and Raphaella Wright-Phillips — kicking and witnessing the same ball bounce through an arcade, forest, bowling alley and grocery store, emphasizing the community and new generation formed around the sport. You can currently see the full video on the brand’s YouTube channel.

The campaign particularly emphasizes three young female soccer stars who will be participating in the Cup: Lena Oberdorf, Mary Fowler and Alessia Russo. The trio takes center stage as they kick and bounce the soccer ball throughout Adidas’ video, made to inspire higher interest in soccer globally — particularly among young women and girls.

(L-R): Lena Oberdorf, Mary Fowler and Alessia Russo star in Adidas’ FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 campaign. Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas’ video for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, however, is only part of its larger initiative this summer. The brand is emphasizing its support for female athletes — and the Cup, which it’s been a partner of since 1995 — by launching its largest women’s kit bag for its Cup federations, which includes FlowShield-infused pieces and 1-on-1 bra fittings. The label will also continue to donate 1% of its World Cup ball proceeds — which includes “Oceanuz,” this year’s official Women’s World Cup Ball — to Common Goal, a charity that aims to grow and support women’s sports.

You can now view Adidas’ FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign online.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is an annual international soccer tournament, featuring female soccer teams competing for prize money up to $4.29 million, according to USA Today. Top athletes in this year’s competition will include Pernille Harder (Denmark), Lucy Bronze (England) and Sophia Smith (United States of America), among others.