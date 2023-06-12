Jenna Bush Hager Goes Viral After Shoe Malfunction on ‘Today’ Show

Jenna Bush Hager’s expert handling of a nightmarish wardrobe malfunction is returning to social media.

On May 5, the “Today With Hoda & Jenna” co-host shared a clip on her TikTok page after taping an episode of the morning show with Hoda Kotb — which has since returned in popularity online. In the photo compilation, Hager revealed that while on live TV, the gold-beaded stiletto heel of one of her taupe leather pointed-toe pumps began to snap.

(L-R): Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager film “Today with Hoda & Jenna” on May 4, 2023. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Luckily, Hager was able to quickly recover, laugh off the incident and remove the offending heel with a positive attitude.

“POV: It’s 10:00 am and your shoe decides to malfunction…on live TV,” photo captions from the video read.

A closer look at Bush Hagar’s heels. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

However, this isn’t Hager’s first wardrobe malfunction — or one she’s handled smoothly in the moment, at that — on live television. On May 16, the morning show host also faced a complicated situation when her dress sleeve and bra strap began to slip off her shoulder while demonstrating a lemon-squeezing “hack” with Hoda Kotb on “Today.”

During the occasion — as seen on YouTube — Hager nonchalantly fixed the rogue straps while critiquing the “hack,” where barbecue skewers are used to get more juice out of the citrus fruit.

“Here’s the thing, y’all! We don’t need a hack for everything,” Hager humorously said.

Hager often wears neutral and jewel-toned pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals from brands including Veronica Beard, Gucci and Mach & Mach while filming “Today.” She’s also been seen on and off-duty in Chloé flats and Polo Ralph Lauren sneakers, as well.

