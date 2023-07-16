Jane Birkin, Style Icon and Musician, Has Died

Jane Birkin, the English singer and actress, has died at 76. She is survived by her daughters, actress Charlotte Gainsbourg and model Lou Doillon.

Birkin passed at her home in Paris on Sunday following a lengthy battle with leukemia, according to the BBC.

Jane Birkin strolls in the United Kingdom on Jan. 30, 1971. M. McKeown/Daily Express/Getty Images

Born in Dec. 1946 in Marylebone, London, Birkin was raised in Chelsea. During her childhood, the singer attended Miss Ironside’s School and later Upper Chine School. In 1963, she met musician John Barry. The duo later wed in 1965, with Birkin moving to the United States and giving birth to her first daughter — the late photographer Kate Barry — prior to their separation in 1968. Birkin soon moved to London to begin her acting career, becoming known for her prominence in the psychedelic and counterculture film scene in the 1960’s.

The actress became a celebrity near the end of the decade, appearing in the 1969 French film “Slogan” and recording the duet “Je t’aime…moi non plus” with her co-star Serge Gainsbourg. The duo’s fame further rose upon being romantically involved until 1980, during which Birkin frequently collaborated on Gainsbourg’s musical projects and gave birth to their first daughter.

(L-R): Serge Gainsbourg, Kate Barry, Jane Birkin and Charlotte Gainsbourg in London in 1972. Universal Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Birkin also amassed a wide range of accomplishments during her career, receiving an OBE in 2001 for her musical contributions. In the fashion world, the musician became iconic upon inspiring the Hermès Birkin handbag, which began when she met brand executive Jean-Louise Dumas in 1981 and expressed her difficulties at finding a large traveling bag that could hold all of her belongings, according to Freeman’s. The pair sketched the bag’s first design on the plane, later working together to make it’s first version.

Jane Birkin attends the Jean Paul Gaultier spring 2005 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France on July 8, 2004. Michel Dufour/WireImage

The style has since become one of the most exclusive in the world, with Birkin’s personal Birkins even becoming top items at international auctions, with a leather version virally selling for 119,000 GBP (approximately $155,783 USD) at Bonhams in 2021. However, in 2015, Birkin requested the brand to stop using her name on the handbag due to concerns over animal skin sourcing, as previously reported in Footwear News.

(L-R): Charlotte Gainsbourg, Jane Birkin and Alice Attal attend the 48th Cesar Film Awards at L’Olympia in Paris, France on Feb. 24, 2023. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Birkin’s affinity in the fashion world also grew from her effortless and nonchalant approach to dressing, which made her a muse for brands including Hermès, Lee Cooper and Saint Laurent. The same trajectory has grown for her daughters Doillon — an international model — and Gainsbourg, who’s also become a longtime Saint Laurent muse.