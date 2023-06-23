Hunter Boots Celebrates Elton John’s Glastonbury Performance With Two New Crystal-Embellished Rain Boots

In celebration of Elton John’s performing his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour at Glastonbury Festival this weekend, Hunter Boots has created a limited run of their Original Tall Boots inspired by the iconic musician.

The limited-edition boot is a colorful rendition of the brand’s famed silhouette, crafted by Elton’s friends, family and fans. The footwear features colorful striped detailing on the back of each shoe and an “E” star motif on the durable rubber uppers trimmed with high-shine Swarovski crystals.

Additionally, the boots are waterproof and include nylon lining and non-slip rubber soles with durable tread.

The boots are also stacked atop short square 1 1/2-inch block heels, offering the wearer an extra lift. The exclusive footwear can be purchased at Elton’s pop-up store at 59 Greek Street pop-up in London starting Monday, June 26, 2023.

Hunter also created a one-of-a-kind pair of their Original Wellington boots to celebrate the monumental occasion.

The shorter style is encrusted with Swarovski crystals which gives the boot a high-shine effect. Inspired by Elton’s signature flamboyant style, the footwear also has the star “E” motif on the sides and colorful striped detailing on the back of each boot. This style is not available for purchase given its one-of-one status.

Prior to hitting the stage, John posted about the bedazzled boots, snapping a picture of the special style and posting it to his Instagram yesterday along with a caption that read, “Now my wardrobe is complete! Thank you @hunterboots for these one-of-a-kind wellies Watch out Glasto – here I come!”

Beyond Elton John, Hunter Boots has worked alongside big names in fashion and entertainment including Jimmy Choo, Stella McCartney, “Killing Eve,” Thames Harlequin, Saint Laurent and Kenzo among others.

PHOTOS: Take a look at Elton John’s most fabulous looks over the years.

