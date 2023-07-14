I Wanna Bangkok Creates Viral Hulkfoot and Bigfoot-Inspired Kitten Heels

I Wanna Bangkok is going viral with its latest creations; the unisex Hulkfoot and Bigfoot-inspired kitten heels, which are now available to preorder.

Since they were revealed on June 28 on I Wanna Bangkok’s Instagram, both shoes have swept social media, turning heads thanks to their campy composition and unique colorways.

I Wanna Bangkok Hulkfoot heels.

Coming in a human-like skin tone and deep “Hulk” green shades, both shoes retail for ฿4,900 (or $141.28) and come in a range of sizes fit for just about everyone. The shoes are still available for preorder on I Wanna Bangkok’s website. Orders will ship worldwide and arrive to buyers in two weeks following the time of purchase.

I Wanna Bangkok Hulkfoot heels. I Wanna Bangkok

Both kitten-heel styles feature a surreal chunky silhouette and are comprised of large veiny feet-like motifs that make up the majority of the shoe with 2-inch heels and an open back for ease of wear.

I Wanna Bangkok Bigfoot heels. I Wanna Bangkok

The style is part of a larger movement toward what many have called meme-able footwear. From MSCHF’s Big Red Boot to Christian Cowen’s Teletubbies boots, many brands are crafting campy footwear in an effort to capture a viral moment. We’ve seen medical casts, sneakers containing blood and holy water, AVAVAV’s four-toed frog-legged boots and even cowboy boot Crocs. The effort offers a unique perspective on footwear and garments through a not-so-serious lens.

Balenciaga’s Technoclogs, JW Anderson frog clogs, Maison Margiela Tabis and Bottega Veneta fur pumps are also styles that have made the viral rounds in fashion in the past, making their mark on the footwear industry for a long time to come.

PHOTOS: See how celebrities style kitten heels.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Most Comfortable Work Heels

Best Work Shoes for Women