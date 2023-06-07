×
Hollister Celebrates Pride 2023 With Gender-Inclusive Collection and Donation to LGBTQ+ Youth Organization

hollister, pride collection, 2023, rainbow, tshirts
Pieces from Hollister's 2023 Pride collection.
Courtesy of Hollister
Hollister teamed up with GLSEN again to create a capsule collection to celebrate Pride 2023.

The clothing brand launched the limited-edition collection in honor of Pride Month in the month of June, which celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community. 

hollister, pride collection, 2023, rainbow, tshirts
Pride Relaxed RuPaul Graphic TeeCourtesy of Hollister

The capsule features pieces like tops with rainbow decals and RuPaul graphics, as well as mesh tanks and a denim jacket. The collection also includes boxers and athletic shorts. For accessories, the collection features a bucket hat, socks and a fanny pack. Prices range from $10 to $90.

hollister, pride collection, 2023, rainbow, tshirts
Hollister’s Pride Relaxed Ombre Crew T-ShirtCourtesy of Hollister

Hollister and its long-time partner GLSEN collaborated with the colorful clothing range. GLSEN is an education organization that works to end discrimination, bullying and harassment based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression and to prompt LGBT cultural inclusion and awareness in K-12 schools.

The Pride collection was co-created by GLSEN students. It was designed, modeled, styled and directed by Hollister’s LGBTQ+ associates.

The brand has pledged to donate $250,000 to the nonprofit regardless of sales.

The entire collection is available on Hollister’s website, and there is an option to donate to GLSEN at checkout.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

More from Footwear News
