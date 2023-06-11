×
Kurt Geiger's Rebecca Farrar-Hockley and Matthew Williamson Talk Their New Collaboration's Prints, Sandals and the Power of Color
H&M Breaks the Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Drag Brunch in Support of Pride Month

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Aquaria performs onstage during the World's Largest Drag Brunch hosted by H&M USA at Brooklyn Bowl on June 10, 2023, in New York City.
Louis Vuitton, rainbow
A visitor to Herald Square takes a photo with the Pride and Joy window display at the Macy's flagship store in New York. For Pride month, retailers across the country are selling goods and services celebrating LGBTQ culture. Macy's flagship store is adorned with rainbow-colored Pride tribute windows, set in the same space as its famous Christmas displaysStonewall at 50 Retailing Pride, New York, USA - 19 Jun 2019
A customer takes a break from shopping at the Pride and Joy shop in the Macy's flagship store in New York. For Pride month, retailers across the country are selling goods and services celebrating LGBTQ culture. Macy's flagship store is adorned with rainbow-colored Pride tribute windows, set in the same space as its famous Christmas displaysStonewall at 50 Retailing Pride, New York, USA - 19 Jun 2019
In this, people walk past a pride display at the Loft store in New York's Times Square. For Pride month, retailers across the country are selling goods and services celebrating LGBTQ culture. They range from Macy's same-sex wedding registries to the Times Square digital billboards beaming apparel sold in shops belowStonewall at 50 Retailing Pride, New York, USA - 19 Jun 2019
View Gallery10 Images
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

H&M broke the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest drag brunch on Saturday at the Brooklyn Bowl in New York. The crowned queen of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 10 Aquaria headline the event along with five other impressive queens, including Dragon Sisters, Vena Cava, Victoria Holiday, Serena Tea, Mo’Riah and Janelle No.5.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Aquaria attends the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ World's Largest Drag Brunch hosted by H&M USA at Brooklyn Bowl on June 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for H&M US)
Aquaria performs onstage during the World’s Largest Drag Brunch hosted by H&M USA at Brooklyn Bowl on June 10, 2023, in New York City.Getty Images for H&M US

The history-making drag brunch had over 400 guests in attendance. The current record stands at 338 people who attended a Drag Days’ Sunday morning brunch in Denver.

The occasion benefited one of H&M’s longtime partners, the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, founded by activist Elle Hearns. The organization works to create a safe space for trans individuals while advocating for much-needed policy change. It is partnered with the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs and Community Justice Action Fund which focuses on both spaces advocating for anti-violence.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ World's Largest Drag Brunch hosted by H&M USA at Brooklyn Bowl on June 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for H&M US)
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez at the World’s Largest Drag Brunch hosted by H&M USA at Brooklyn Bowl on June 10, 2023, in New York City.Getty Images for H&M US

Drag events have faced more than 160 protests and significant threats since early 2022. H&M’s initiative was focused on creating a safe space for queer individuals and drag performers.

Findings from GLAAD reported that hateful rhetoric was deployed against drag performers in campaign ads for the 2022 midterm elections, and that same rhetoric escalated to violence including the firebombing of a Tulsa donut shop that had hosted a drag event in October 2022. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: AJanelle No. 5 performs onstage during the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ World's Largest Drag Brunch hosted by H&M USA at Brooklyn Bowl on June 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for H&M US)
Janelle No. 5 performs onstage during the World’s Largest Drag Brunch hosted by H&M USA at Brooklyn Bowl on June 10, 2023, in New York City.Getty Images for H&M US

Equality Texas documented additional targeted events throughout the year, including an armed demonstration and confrontation in San Antonio. Amidst the ever-growing controversies surrounding Pride, H&M continues to stand strong in support of the community.

PHOTOS: See how other retailers are celebrating Pride Month.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

