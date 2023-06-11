H&M Breaks the Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Drag Brunch in Support of Pride Month

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

H&M broke the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest drag brunch on Saturday at the Brooklyn Bowl in New York. The crowned queen of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 10 Aquaria headline the event along with five other impressive queens, including Dragon Sisters, Vena Cava, Victoria Holiday, Serena Tea, Mo’Riah and Janelle No.5.

Aquaria performs onstage during the World’s Largest Drag Brunch hosted by H&M USA at Brooklyn Bowl on June 10, 2023, in New York City. Getty Images for H&M US

The history-making drag brunch had over 400 guests in attendance. The current record stands at 338 people who attended a Drag Days’ Sunday morning brunch in Denver.

The occasion benefited one of H&M’s longtime partners, the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, founded by activist Elle Hearns. The organization works to create a safe space for trans individuals while advocating for much-needed policy change. It is partnered with the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs and Community Justice Action Fund which focuses on both spaces advocating for anti-violence.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez at the World’s Largest Drag Brunch hosted by H&M USA at Brooklyn Bowl on June 10, 2023, in New York City. Getty Images for H&M US

Drag events have faced more than 160 protests and significant threats since early 2022. H&M’s initiative was focused on creating a safe space for queer individuals and drag performers.

Findings from GLAAD reported that hateful rhetoric was deployed against drag performers in campaign ads for the 2022 midterm elections, and that same rhetoric escalated to violence including the firebombing of a Tulsa donut shop that had hosted a drag event in October 2022.

Janelle No. 5 performs onstage during the World’s Largest Drag Brunch hosted by H&M USA at Brooklyn Bowl on June 10, 2023, in New York City. Getty Images for H&M US

Equality Texas documented additional targeted events throughout the year, including an armed demonstration and confrontation in San Antonio. Amidst the ever-growing controversies surrounding Pride, H&M continues to stand strong in support of the community.

