Hey Dude Taps Soccer Player Julie Ertz As Brand Ambassador Ahead of FIFA Women’s World Cup

Hey Dude has tapped Julie Ertz as their latest brand ambassador. The soccer player is currently part of the U.S.A. team playing at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which started today in Australia and New Zealand.

Ertz was announced as Hey Dude’s ambassador on the brand’s Instagram yesterday. The player is an avid fan of Hey Dude and has been for some time, sporting a range of their footwear styles throughout her career.

“In this moment, with stakes this high, I don’t need to think twice about what I have on my feet pre/post-game,” said Ertz. “My HEYDUDE’s have become part of my official off-pitch uniform. I can throw them on without being weighed down and still proudly rep red, white, and blue. While pressure is a privilege, comfort is crucial.”

As part of the special announcement, fans of Hey Dude and Ertz can shop her “Starting 11” collection which includes some of her favorite Hey Dude styles and American flag-inspired colorways.

“I’m pumped to be partnering with HEYDUDE. They’re my go-to’s, which keeps me comfortable, no matter which hat I’m wearing at the time. Packable and lightweight, I always have a few pairs with me on the road,” Ertz said.

A specific favorite of Ertz featured in her edit is Hey Dude’s iconic “Wendy” shoe, which features textile uppers, elastic lace-up closures and lightweight and flexible outsoles. Every style included in the edit is lightweight, casual and versatile, built for just about every situation from the soccer turf to the sidewalk.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Slip-On Sneakers for Women

Best Workout Shoes