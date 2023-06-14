Havaianas and Barbie Ferreira Host Cocktail Party in Celebration of Brazil-Inspired Collection

To celebrate the launch of their new collection with “Euphoria” star Barbie Ferreira, Havaianas hosted a launch party akin to a tropical oasis in Los Angeles.

The global footwear brand offered a lush setup poolside on the rooftop of the Santa Monica Proper Hotel on June 13 in Los Angeles. Attendees were able to preview the new styles, mingle with Ferreira with specialty cocktails in hand and capture content and branded moments bathed in the warm sunlight of golden hour.

The model wore a rainbow-striped Marni dress with banana-yellow flip-flops from her Havaianas collection.

Barbie Ferreira at Havaianas x Barbie Ferreira event in Los Angeles on June 13, 2023. Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

Ferreira’s collection with Havaianas takes inspiration from the thespian’s Brazilian roots, drawing influences from Rio de Janeiro during the ’60s and ’70s. The collection includes 9 summer sandals, including flip-flops and slides, co-designed by the “Unpregnant” actress in vibrant prints and earth tones.

“I have a hard time picking my favorite shoe because I like all of them. And I think my top two are definitely the yellow with the brown spots and then the ones I’m wearing today. I also love the kind of like mosaic, brown and minty style.” said Ferreira to FootwearNews. “When designing the collection, I thought of bossa nova and vintage Brazil aesthetic that really spoke to me. And I really wanted to kind of portray it as almost like a Brazilian movie with Brazilian art and architecture in my own little Brazilian-American kind of way.”

Havaianas x Barbie Ferreira. Havaianas

The collection features a wide selection of both men’s and women’s sizes. Generally, each style includes secure straps and cushioned footbeds with a unique textured rice pattern along with 100% rubber soles.

The Havaianas and Barbie Ferreira collection is available to shop now at havaianas.com, with styles ranging from $34-$44.

Barbie Ferreira at Havaianas x Barbie Ferreira event in Los Angeles on June 13, 2023. Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

