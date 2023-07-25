Harry Styles’ Adidas x Gucci ‘Gazelle’ Sneakers Dominated His Love on Tour Wardrobe

Even after its end, Harry Styles’ Love on Tour is still making an impact — this time, in footwear.

The musician’s popular world tour, which concluded on Saturday after two years of concerts since September 2021, prominently featured Styles’ campiest, glitziest and sparkliest fashion moments to date. Along with those came equally dynamic shoes — most of which were the Gazelle sneakers from Adidas and Gucci’s sold-out collaborations, according to digital sneaker platform Laced.

Harry Styles performs with his band during the Love on Tour at the United Center in Chicago on Oct. 10, 2022. Christopher Borrelli/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

“Harry’s love of the Gucci collaboration is a cementation of the growing relationship between sneaker culture and luxury-wear,” said Gareth Olyott, Laced’s chief of staff, in a statement. “It’s no wonder that Styles has worn these sneakers at 3/4 of his Love on Tour shows; the shoe provides both the comfort needed for running around on-stage and a universal appeal through its low profile and wearability. The retro trainer’s appeal has only been further enhanced by the Gucci stamp and Harry Styles’ enthusiastic seal of approval – and his fans agree too.”

According to Laced’s data, Styles wore the Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers on 125 out of Love on Tour’s 169 shows — 74% of the total shows — in seven rotational colorways: green, red, pink, purple, blue, yellow and burgundy. His most-worn pairs were the red velvet and green velvet sets, respectively worn at 30 and 29 shows.

However, Styles’ love of the Adidas x Gucci Gazelles has grown past his tour. The musician’s stomping dance in the sneakers during his song “Satellite” made fans dub the shoes “Satellite Stompers,” resulting in a hashtag of the same name that’s earned 19 million TikTok views. Styles has even resultantly named the robot in his “Satellite” music video “Stomper,” virally drank a “shoey” from one of the green sneakers while performing in Australia in February 2023, and — in a full-circle moment — inspired a wax figure of himself in Madam Tussaud’s Singapore, which can be seen wearing the yellow velvet Adidas x Gucci Gazelles from his Glasgow concert in June 2022.

Styles’ penchant for the style has also increased their interest in the shoe market, cementing the style as a financially viable shoe trend. Laced’s data reveals that its platform saw a 100% increase in sales of Adidas Gazelle sneakers, with an additional 2,638% rise in sales of its similar low-top Samba sneaker style, compared to the same time period in 2022. In fact, the site even features an interactive map showing which tour locations Styles wore specific sneakers for a personalized connection to consumers.