Gisele Bündchen Models See-Through Pumps at Arezzo’s ‘Dream On’ Campaign Launch

Gisele Bündchen was sleekly outfitted to celebrate her latest role: the star of Brazilian shoe brand Arezzo’s summer 2023 campaign, “Dream On.”

At the occasion’s launch party in São Paulo, Brazil on Monday, Bündchen arrived in a set of glossy black pumps. The supermodel’s attire featured smooth pointed toes with a transparent texture, accented by matching ankle strap fastening and counters.

Gisele Bundchen stars in Arezzo’s summer 2023 “Dream On” campaign. Courtesy of Arezzo/MEGA

The sultry style was finished with capped black leather toes, as well as angular black heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, for a dynamic edge.

A closer look at Bundchen’s Arezzo heels. Courtesy of Arezzo/MEGA

The model, 43, paired the sleek heels with a long black gown, featuring a strapless silhouette with a draped skirt and neckline. The piece was accessorized with a small black handbag, large gold statement post earrings punctuated by gleaming diamonds, and a range of bracelets and rings for the special appearance in her native Brazil.

Gisele Bundchen attends the launch of Arezzo’s “Dream On” campaign in São Paulo, Brazil on Aug. 7, 2023. Courtesy of Arezzo/MEGA

Within the campaign itself, Bundchen modeled an assortment of black outfits with Arezzo’s various new footwear. In one shot, the “Devil Wears Prada” actress posed in a black mesh see-through tank dress, elevated with a pair of neon yellow thong-style mules. The stiletto-heeled set was finished with large floral appliqués, cast in the same bold hue as the rest of the slip-on shoe.

Gisele Bundchen stars in Arezzo’s summer 2023 “Dream On” campaign. Courtesy of Arezzo/MEGA

Another image found Bundchen sporting a slinky black draped crop top and matching miniskirt, paired with glossy clear acrylic post earrings and stacks of matching statement bangles. The veteran model’s attire was complete with a pair of similarly-designed white sandals as her first shot — which were also adorned with flowers, albeit finished with flat soles.

Gisele Bundchen stars in Arezzo’s summer 2023 “Dream On” campaign. Courtesy of Arezzo/MEGA

You can check out Bundchen’s starring role in Arezzo’s full summer 2023 “Dream On” commercial, which has been shared to the brand’s Instagram feed.