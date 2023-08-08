×
Gisele Bündchen Models See-Through Pumps at Arezzo’s ‘Dream On’ Campaign Launch

Gisele Bündchen, arezzo, summer shoe campaign, brazil,
(FILE) Tom Brady Announces He Is Leaving the New England Patriots. American football quarterback Tom Brady announced Tuesday, March 17, 2020 he will leave the New England Patriots and continue his NFL career 'elsewhere' next season. BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - FEBRUARY 21: Football quarterback Tom Brady and wife/model Gisele Bundchen arrive at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala held at a Private Estate on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 17 Mar 2020 Pictured: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA631306_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals. 06 May 2019 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA413113_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Celebrities are seen arriving at Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. 07 May 2018 Pictured: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA216287_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are seen leaving The Mark Hotel to go to the Met Gala in New York. 01 May 2017 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady. Photo credit: TM / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA32799_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gisele Bündchen was sleekly outfitted to celebrate her latest role: the star of Brazilian shoe brand Arezzo’s summer 2023 campaign, “Dream On.”

At the occasion’s launch party in São Paulo, Brazil on Monday, Bündchen arrived in a set of glossy black pumps. The supermodel’s attire featured smooth pointed toes with a transparent texture, accented by matching ankle strap fastening and counters.

Gisele Bundchen poses in an underwater fish tank for a new fashion campaign. , The Brazilian supermodel showcases Arezzo's shoes and accessories in the 'Dream On' campaign., Gisele, 43, appears alongside coral reefs and rocks in images shot for the Brazilian brand. , "The collection translates the colour of Dream On's magical universe into heels, sandals and mules in a contemporary design, with three-dimensional flowers, vinyl transparencies and vibrant colours, either in heels with organic lines, or as new unusual shapes," the fashion firm said in a statement., The campaign was launched at a special dinner on August 7 in Sao Paulo, in the star's native Brazil., Editorial usage. , Credit - Courtesy of Arezzo / MEGA. 08 Aug 2023 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen for Arezzo. Photo credit: Courtesy of Arezzo/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA1016085_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gisele Bundchen stars in Arezzo’s summer 2023 “Dream On” campaign. Courtesy of Arezzo/MEGA

The sultry style was finished with capped black leather toes, as well as angular black heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, for a dynamic edge.

Gisele Bundchen modeling black PVC cap-toe pumps from Arezzo's latest line
A closer look at Bundchen’s Arezzo heels. Courtesy of Arezzo/MEGA

The model, 43, paired the sleek heels with a long black gown, featuring a strapless silhouette with a draped skirt and neckline. The piece was accessorized with a small black handbag, large gold statement post earrings punctuated by gleaming diamonds, and a range of bracelets and rings for the special appearance in her native Brazil.

Gisele Bundchen attends the launch of Arezzo’s “Dream On” campaign in São Paulo, Brazil on Aug. 7, 2023. Courtesy of Arezzo/MEGA

Within the campaign itself, Bundchen modeled an assortment of black outfits with Arezzo’s various new footwear. In one shot, the “Devil Wears Prada” actress posed in a black mesh see-through tank dress, elevated with a pair of neon yellow thong-style mules. The stiletto-heeled set was finished with large floral appliqués, cast in the same bold hue as the rest of the slip-on shoe.

Gisele Bundchen stars in Arezzo’s summer 2023 “Dream On” campaign. Courtesy of Arezzo/MEGA

Another image found Bundchen sporting a slinky black draped crop top and matching miniskirt, paired with glossy clear acrylic post earrings and stacks of matching statement bangles. The veteran model’s attire was complete with a pair of similarly-designed white sandals as her first shot — which were also adorned with flowers, albeit finished with flat soles.

Gisele Bundchen stars in Arezzo’s summer 2023 “Dream On” campaign. Courtesy of Arezzo/MEGA

You can check out Bundchen’s starring role in Arezzo’s full summer 2023 “Dream On” commercial, which has been shared to the brand’s Instagram feed.

Gisele Bündchen’s Top Red Carpet Looks Through the Years
Gisele Bündchen Straps into Heels & More in Arezzo's Summer Campaign
