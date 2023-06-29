Georgina Rodriguez Models Bodycon Minidresses, Gold Sandals, Pumps & More for Guess’ Fall 2023 Campaign

The face of the Guess fall 2023 campaign is Georgina Rodriguez.

Guess’ latest campaign was helmed by Paul Marciano, Chief Creative Officer, and captured by acclaimed Italian photographer Nima Benati. “Our aim was to depict a typical day in Georgina’s life, delving beneath the surface to provide a glimpse into the glamorous world she inhabits,” Marciano said in a statement.

Georgina Rodriguez for Guess fall 2023 campaign. Courtesy of GUESS

The campaign was photographed within the Santo Mauro Hotel, a 19th-century architectural gem nestled in Madrid. Set against the backdrop of the hotel’s opulent private gardens and regal rooms, Rodríguez emerges as a contemporary “It girl.”

The girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo posed in three different outfits. In one photograph, she is seen in a Hollywood-inspired look comprised of a black minidress and matching gloves with a large diamond necklace adorning her neck. In another look, she dresses in a white ruffled frock complemented by metallic strappy sandals and a vibrant orange handbag.

Georgina Rodriguez for Guess fall 2023 campaign. Courtesy of GUESS

Then, the model blooms in a corseted dress covered in colorful florals while she adorns her feet with embellished pointy pumps.

Georgina Rodriguez for Guess fall 2023 campaign. Courtesy of GUESS

“It is a genuine honor to be a part of this project. The brand and its values resonate deeply with me. Wearing the collections evokes a sense of empowerment and sensuality. They exude a unique feminine quality while embodying a timeless essence,” said Rodríguez.

The release of these visuals can be found in forthcoming editions of leading international fashion and lifestyle publications, as well as in Guess and Marciano by Guess retail stores. Additionally, they will be showcased on Guess.com, various social media platforms and outdoor media. Visit www.guess.com for more information.