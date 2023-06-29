×
Georgina Rodriguez Models Bodycon Minidresses, Gold Sandals, Pumps & More for Guess' Fall 2023 Campaign
Georgina Rodriguez Models Bodycon Minidresses, Gold Sandals, Pumps & More for Guess’ Fall 2023 Campaign

Georgina Rodriguez, Guess, fall, campaign, star, minidress, florals
SANTA CRUZ, MADEIRA, PORTUGAL - MARCH 29: Georgina Rodriguez (girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo) during the ceremony at Madeira Airport to rename it Cristiano Ronaldo Airport on March 29, 2017 in Santa Cruz, Madeira, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Cristiano Ronaldo, his son Cristiano Ronaldo Junior and Georgina Rodriguez arrive for The Best FIFA Football Awards - Green Carpet Arrivals on October 23, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 29: Georgina Rodriguez walks the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony and the 'First Man' screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2018 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 12: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez celebrate the launch of new CR7 Play It Cool with friends and family on September 12, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images for CR7 Play It Cool)
The face of the Guess fall 2023 campaign is Georgina Rodriguez.

Guess’ latest campaign was helmed by Paul Marciano, Chief Creative Officer, and captured by acclaimed Italian photographer Nima Benati. “Our aim was to depict a typical day in Georgina’s life, delving beneath the surface to provide a glimpse into the glamorous world she inhabits,” Marciano said in a statement.

Georgina Rodriguez, Guess, fall, campaign, star, minidress, black, gloves
Georgina Rodriguez for Guess fall 2023 campaign.Courtesy of GUESS

The campaign was photographed within the Santo Mauro Hotel, a 19th-century architectural gem nestled in Madrid. Set against the backdrop of the hotel’s opulent private gardens and regal rooms, Rodríguez emerges as a contemporary “It girl.”

The girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo posed in three different outfits. In one photograph, she is seen in a Hollywood-inspired look comprised of a black minidress and matching gloves with a large diamond necklace adorning her neck. In another look, she dresses in a white ruffled frock complemented by metallic strappy sandals and a vibrant orange handbag.

Georgina Rodriguez, Guess, fall, campaign, star, minidress, white, gold heels
Georgina Rodriguez for Guess fall 2023 campaign.Courtesy of GUESS

Then, the model blooms in a corseted dress covered in colorful florals while she adorns her feet with embellished pointy pumps.

Georgina Rodríguez as the face of GUESS and Marciano Fall / Winter 2023 Worldwide Advertising Campaign
Georgina Rodriguez for Guess fall 2023 campaign.Courtesy of GUESS

“It is a genuine honor to be a part of this project. The brand and its values resonate deeply with me. Wearing the collections evokes a sense of empowerment and sensuality. They exude a unique feminine quality while embodying a timeless essence,” said Rodríguez.

The release of these visuals can be found in forthcoming editions of leading international fashion and lifestyle publications, as well as in Guess and Marciano by Guess retail stores. Additionally, they will be showcased on Guess.com, various social media platforms and outdoor media. Visit www.guess.com for more information.

I am Georgina S2. Georgina Rodríguez. I am Gergina S2. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
Georgina Rodriguez’s Style on Netflix’s ‘I Am Georgina’ Show
View Gallery10 Images
