Andrew Bolton, Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough, Lazaro Hernandez and More Will Be Honored at FGI’s 2023 Night of Stars

Fashion Group International (FGI)’s Night of Stars is returning for its 39th star-studded soirée this fall — with an equally dynamic lineup of honorees. The nonprofit’s annual gala honors the fashion and beauty industry’s top innovators, an ethos that will be continued at this year’s event at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

In homage to the groundbreaking talents of the global fashion industry, the 2023 event will be themed “Legends and Leaders.” The evening’s top honor, the Superstar Award, will be given to Andrew Bolton — the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, responsible for the museum’s annual curation of historical fashion previewed at the Met Gala.

(L-R): Thom Browne and Andrew Bolton attend The 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Proenza Schouler’s designers and co-founders Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez will be given the Fashion Star award, while Antoine Phillips will receive the Agent of Change Award. Rounding out the fashion set is designer Dennis Basso, who will receive the organization’s legendary Lifetime Achievement Award.

(L-R): Jack McCullough, Natasha Lyonne and Lazaro Hernandez attend the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street in New York City on Nov. 7, 2022. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In addition to fashion, the Night of Stars will also honor leaders in fields including charity, beauty and entertainment. Marc Anthony will receive the organization’s Humanitarian Award for his work with his own Maestro Cares Foundation, while Whoopi Goldberg will be given the American Icon trophy for her accomplishments in entertainment — both as an EGOT-winning actress, writer and producer, as well as a moderator for “The View.”

The honorees’ list is complete with Gail Boyé, who will receive the Beauty Innovation award for her work with Shiseido Americas.

(L-R): James D’Adamo, Dionne Warwick and Maryanne Grisz attend FGI’s 2022 Night of Stars Gala 2022 at Cipriani South Street in New York City on Oct. 13, 2022. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

FGI is renowned for its celebration of hardworking talents in the fashion industry, as well as celebrating the international fashion community.

“We are so proud that, in its 39th year, FGI Night of Stars has become one of the year’s most-anticipated insider events — while remaining true to our mission of celebrating professional excellence and fostering connections in fashion and related industries,” said Maryanne Grisz, FGI’s president, in a statement. “The entire FGI team looks forward to gathering our peers, members, and supporters at the Plaza this October to recognize this year’s slate of illustrious honorees.”

Fashion Group International’s 2023 Night of Stars Gala will take place on October 17 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. The event’s proceeds will support the nonprofit’s goals to connect and uplift those in the fashion and beauty industries through business resources, mentorship programs, philanthropy and more. You can buy tickets now on the organization’s website.

