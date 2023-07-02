×
Emily Ratajkowski Models Jelly Sandals, Silver Slides and More for Tory Burch’s Summer Campaign

Emily Ratajkowski was front and center for Tory Burch’s newest summer 2023 campaign — and with sleek shoes, to boot.

In new imagery, as seen on Instagram, Ratajkowski posed for Burch by a sandcastle in a white sleeveless top, tucked into a pair of bright red shorts. The model’s nautical-esque set was cinched with a thin white belt, as well as Burch’s gold, copper and stone-strung asymmetric $278 Fish Mobile drop earrings.

When it came to footwear, the “Gone Girl” actress slipped on a pair of Burch’s popular Double T Sport slides. Her $198 style featured flat soles with padded silver leather insoles, as well as wide padded toe straps monogrammed with Burch’s “Double T” logo. An allover metallic sheen gave the pair a sharp finish.

Tory Burch’s Double T Sport slides.Courtesy of Tory Burch

In another shot from the campaign, Ratajkowski wore a black bikini beneath an open-front cardigan and lightweight midi skirt. Accentuating the dark set was a sculpted gold and silver-toned collar necklace and wide cuff in the shape of Burch’s “Double T” logo, as well as a pair of the designer’s new cascading gold-toned $298 Roxanne chandelier earrings.

The shoes Ratajkowski wore in this particular shoot were utterly summer-worthy: a set of low-heeled mules. Her $378 Eleanor Raffia style featured thin, lightly squared leather soles with wide, black woven raffia upper straps and 2.17-inch block heels. The breezy pair was complete with gold-toned Double T hardware on each strap, bringing the pair Burch’s signature dash of prep.

Tory Burch’s Eleanor raffia mules.Courtesy of Tory Burch

Ratajkowski’s final ensemble was seen in a Reel post, where she rode a Jet Ski on set as a wind machine blew through her hair. For the sans-ocean moment, she wore a black one-piece swimsuit with sleek metal hardware accents on each of its upper straps.

On this occasion, her footwear took the form of Burch’s new waterproof bubble-soled sandals. The $228 Buckle Bubble Jelly style featured rounded flat soles with matte “jelly”-style footbeds — a semi-clear detail that wa immensely popular in the early 2000’s. Completing the style were glossy black TPU uppers, crafted with two Double T-buckled adjustable straps for added security.

Tory Burch’s Buckle Bubble Jelly sandals.Courtesy of Tory Burch

The campaign marked Ratajkowski’s latest collaboration with Burch this year. Previously, the model made waves while closing the designer’s fall 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week in February, as well as starring in her spring 2023 campaign series.

Burch’s full summer 2023 shoe collection, which includes leather and jelly slides, sandals, platforms, espadrilles and woven pumps, is now available on her website.

Tory Burch Fall Winter 2023 Collection
