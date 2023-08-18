Dolly Parton Says She Would Wear Sneakers ‘If They Had 5-Inch Heels’

When it comes to her footwear preferences, Dolly Parton revealed she prefers a boost. The country music star sat down with Nancy O’Dell on TalkShopLive to discuss upcoming projects like album, “Rockstar,” and her forthcoming book, “Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.” She also talked about her fashion sense on the social selling online network.

“I wear about a 5 or 6 inch heel all of the time,” Parton said on TalkShopLive. “I’ve had a few boots. Most of my high heels I have custom made so they fit to my arch and then they have the padding inside. And then they fit around the toes with netting and you put stones and stuff. So that would be the only way to do it all of the time. I would guess probably 7 inch. Sometimes those boots I don’t even know how big. Well, I’m only 5’1”.”

Dolly Parton attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 05, 2022 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for The Rock and Ro

She was also asked if she would be caught in sneakers, even if they had rhinestones on them.

“I would if they had five inch heels,” Parton said. “I don’t like to go around flat footed. I like my high heels and I’m so little, I’m used to being at a certain height.”

Dolly Parton at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. Gilbert Flores for PMC

Parton’s style can be considered bold and bright. Her shoe collection complements her fashion sense, with eye-catching details or unique designs like metallics and sparkly embellishments. Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti are among the brands she favors.

Parton’s forthcoming studio album, “Rockstar,” marks her forty-ninth solo release. It is set to be launched on Nov. 17, 2023, under Butterfly Records and Big Machine Records. This collaborative venture with diverse rock musicians signifies Parton’s inaugural exploration into the genre with features from Lizzo, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.