DKNY Teams Up With Hetrick Martin Institute for Pride 2023 Collection

DKNY is ringing in 2023 Pride Month with an eye-catching rainbow-infused collection, brought to life with help from queer artist Tim Singleton.

Singleton developed a “proud and empowered” logo, deconstructing the traditional rainbow and infusing eye-catching shapes, textures and patterns. Beyond DKNY, the creative has also worked alongside big names like Anthropologie, Starbucks, Kiehl’s, Shopify, The Washington Post and YouTube among others.

DKNY 2023 Pride collection. DKNY

The collection includes a wide range of apparel made for anyone and everyone to enjoy, including styles from $29 to $80 in a multitude of sizes.

The Pride-inspired collection includes men’s and women’s items like their “Exploded” Pride logo leggings, biker shorts, rainbow striped “pull-on” shorts, a logo “knot” tee and a tank top, among other things. Each piece features DKNY’s logo in a bold array of rainbow shades printed proudly.

DKNY 2023 Pride collection. DKNY

For the fifth consecutive year, DKNY partnered with the Hetrick Martin Institute, the oldest LGBTQ+ youth services organization in the US, supporting its pioneering mission of advocacy and empowerment. Every year, HMI provides mental health screenings, emergency supplies and resource referrals to over 10,000 homeless youth, along with access to hot meals, food pantries, and job readiness training.

For the month of June, DKNY will be matching all donations made to HMI up to $25k

DKNY 2023 Pride collection. DKNY

Founded by Donna Karan in 1989, DKNY has transformed into a global lifestyle powerhouse: the dynamic wardrobe of everything you need to live a New York life — wherever that may be. Today, DKNY stocks a wide range of items including apparel, accessories, footwear and even an extensive range of home goods.

DKNY’s extensive 2023 Pride collection is available for purchase now on their website.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.