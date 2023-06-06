×
Emily Ratajkowski Gives Summer Style a Gothic Update in Black Low-Rise Skirt, Crop Top & Knee-High Boots
Blackpink’s Jisoo, Jennifer Lawrence and More Stars Model in Dior’s Lady 95.22 Campaign

Jisoo stars in Dior's Lady 95.22 handbag campaign.
Brigitte Lacombe/Courtesy of Dior
Dior brought ladylike style to life — literally — with its newest campaign, thanks to a truly star-studded crew.

In a series of new black and white portraits shot by photographers Brigitte Lacombe and Tess Anayo, Dior tapped its extensive roster of celebrity brand ambassadors to spotlight its new Lady 95.22 handbag, inspired by the house’s lengthy heritage and multi-dimensional women.

Part of the brand’s iconic quilted “Lady” line, the new style features a top-handled silhouette with metal inserts, complemented by rounded sides and a flat base. Of course, the piece is featured in a wide range of shades and sizes — complete with the line’s signature “Dior” metal lettering charms.

One of the sleekest shoots finds Blackpink member Jisoo — a global Dior ambassador since March 2021 — posing for Lacombe in a chic Dior jacket and matching miniskirt, paired with glossy kitten-heeled pumps. For added sophistication, her outfit is complemented with a soft leather mini-style iteration of the 95.22 bag.

Another shoot finds Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence, who’s been a longtime Dior ambassador since 2012, shot by Lacome and Anayo in a striped knit sweater and trousers with two-toned leather loafers. Her timelessly preppy outfit is punctuated by an oblong white leather 95.22 handbag, accentuated by dark metal hardware.

Jennifer Lawrence stars in Dior’s Lady 95.22 handbag campaign.Brigitte Lacombe/Courtesy of Dior

Anya Taylor-Joy also stars in the Lady 95.22’s campaign, wearing a black cropped cardigan and high-waisted pencil skirt with kitten-heeled patent leather pumps. A similarly chic dark leather iteration of the 95.22, cast in a small silhouette, smoothly completes her outfit — as captured by Anayo and Lacombe.

Anya Taylor-Joy stars in Dior’s Lady 95.22 handbag campaign.Brigitte Lacombe/Courtesy of Dior

One of the final stars in the campaign is Rosamund Pike, who’s shot by Lacombe and Anayo in a black knit slit-sleeved sweater, wide-legged trousers and pointed low-heeled pumps. A matte 95.22 handbag with a long shoulder strap and gleaming hardware provides a sharp contrast to the “Gone Girl” star’s soft attire.

Rosamund Pike stars in Dior’s Lady 95.22 handbag campaign.

Dior’s 95.22 handbag campaign — now live on the brand’s website — features actresses, musicians, athletes and writers including Jisoo, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jennifer Lawrence, Rosamund Pike, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Celeste, Dilraba Dilmurat, Ramla Ali, Emma Raducanu, Jiang Shuying, Rachele Regini, Camille Cottin, Zhou Ye and Beatrice Borromeo.

The brand’s new campaign follows a string of its viral moments throughout 2023 so far — including its live spring 2023 couture, fall 2023 ready-to-wear, pre-fall 2023 and resort 2024 fashion shows. Dior has also marked the spring season with the launch of its 2023 Gris Dior fragrance campaign and an accompanying Los Angeles pop-up, as well.

