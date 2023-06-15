Exclusive: Diane von Furstenberg Talks Innovation, Female Empowerment and More at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival

Diane von Furstenberg has been a force in the fashion industry for decades — and an innovative one, at that.

Since launching her namesake label in 1972 — and the iconic wrap dress in 1974 — von Furstenberg has remained inventive, curious and experimental (and even collaborated with brands from Skechers to Castañer).

Today, the designer, philanthropist and mogul is looking back on her many accomplishments across fashion, beauty, retail and more with that same spark, which she attributes to a well-rounded outlook on life.

(L-R): Diane von Furstenberg speaks to Seth Meyers at Tribeca X in partnership with Tubi, Brand Storytelling and OKX at Spring Studios in New York City on June 14, 2023. Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for 2023 Tribeca Festival

“I have no idea. I have no choice. I don’t know,” von Furstenberg exclusively told FN at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, following a conversation with comedian Seth Meyers.

“I mean, it’s one day after the other, and life is a journey and you are not in charge of your destiny — but whatever happens, you make the best of it.”

As she reflects on her years in business — notably next year’s fiftieth anniversary of the wrap dress — von Furstenberg is also reflecting on her legacy, which she hopes will inspire all women to love themselves.

“I think that the most important thing for women to know is that the most important relationship is the one they have with themself,” von Furstenberg declared. “And that is where you find your strength.”

Indeed, von Furstenberg is one to be reckoned with. At the Festival, the fashion icon sat down with Meyers onstage — a pairing made by Artifial Intelligence (AI) — during a speaker series in partnership with Tubings, OKX and Brand Storytelling at Spring Studios.

During the occasion, von Furstenberg shared her deep knowledge of the power of personal branding, female empowerment and her lust for life, as well as memories ranging from establishing her Meatpacking District boutique to becoming a princess — and even humorously flipping the script and making Meyers do an impression of her, cementing her knack for dynamic moments.

“I try to make sure that it stays authentic for what it stands for, which is for women to be the woman they want to be,” von Furstenberg stated during the talk, while discussing the merge of her personality with her business. “I make uniforms for women, and I’m perfectly happy to say that. Sometimes in vintage shops, a dress has already had three lives, and still it’s holding on. It goes back to what I said — if you’re authentic as a brand and as a business, then you’re honest. And if you are honest, people know it.”